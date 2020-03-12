WINCHESTER — The city’s real estate tax rate will hold steady in the fiscal year 2021 budget, but it may cost more to eat in Winchester’s restaurants starting this summer.
On Tuesday, City Council agreed to advertise Winchester’s real estate tax rate for FY21 at its current level of 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value. While councilors reserve the right to set a lower rate, they will not be able to raise it above 93 cents while preparing Winchester’s operating budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Mary Beth Price, who will be sworn in as interim city manager next week and will oversee the FY21 budget adoption process, presented council with four funding options on Tuesday, only one of which includes a real estate tax increase:
• Option 1 maintains the city’s 93-cent real estate tax rate and 6% meals tax, and would fund an operating budget of $92,619,000.
• Option 2 maintains the 93-cent real estate tax rate but raises the meals tax to 6.5%. It would fund an operating budget of $93,369,000.
• Option 3 maintains the 93-cent real estate tax rate but increases the meals tax to 7%. It would fund an operating budget of $94,119,000.
• Option 4 raises the real estate tax rate to 95 cents and the meals tax to 7%. It would fund an operating budget of $94,684,000.
Last year’s adoption of the fiscal year 2020 budget of $93,882,000 raised the real estate tax rate from 91 cents to 93 cents for each $100 of a property’s assessed value. When coupled with a citywide property assessment that assigned higher values to most Winchester homes, the tax was equivalent to a 3-cent rate increase.
The majority of City Council members said on Tuesday they would not support back-to-back real estate tax rate increases, which seemingly eliminated Option 4 from consideration, but some indicated they would be willing to raise the 6% meals tax to help fund the needs of a growing city.
Councilors encouraged Price to give city employees a minimum 2% cost-of-living pay increase in the FY21 budget. Currently, raises are not included in Option 1, but 2% pay hikes are factored into options 2 and 3. Option 4 would include a 3% cost-of-living pay increase.
The FY21 budget will also have to factor in an anticipated 6% hike in the cost of health insurance for city employees. Price said that increase will cost Winchester an estimated $225,800.
As presented, none of the four options include municipal job cuts, but some currently vacant positions may be eliminated or temporarily frozen.
For now, the only thing known for sure is that the FY21 budget will be built on a real estate tax rate of 93 cents or less. Price is expected to formally introduce an ordinance setting the tax rate at council’s next meeting on March 24, at which time officials from Winchester Public Schools will present the system’s funding requests for the new budget.
A public hearing and final vote on the FY21 budget is scheduled for May 26.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan and Corey Sullivan.
