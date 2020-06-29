WINCHESTER — In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the City of Winchester will operate on the following schedule:
City administrative offices will be closed on Friday. Online services are available on the city’s website, if needed.
WinTran routes will be canceled on Friday. The Joint Judicial Center (courts) will also be closed Friday.
Refuse collection schedule change:
Trash collection on Friday, July 3, is moved to Wednesday, July 1.
Yard waste collection this is canceled.
Changes to the 2020 Trash and Recycling Holiday Schedule can be found at: winchesterva.gov/public-works/holiday-services.
Jim Barnett Park:
The Recreation Center will be closed on Friday.
The outdoor pool will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
General swim will begin Friday during designated times (limited to 35 people). Reservations accepted.
Lap swim times and fitness classes offered. First-come, first-served.
Visit www.winchesterva.gov/parks/aquatics for the schedules and general swim reservation instructions.
The Rockin’ Independence Eve event and fireworks traditionally held on July 3 in Old Town Winchester has been canceled.
Parking meters in Old Town are free on weekends and designated city holidays, including Independence Day.
For the complete holiday schedule, visit www.winchesterva.gov/government/holiday-schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.