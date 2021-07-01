City administrative offices will be closed on Monday. Online services are available on the city's website.
WinTran routes will be canceled on Monday.
The Joint Judicial Center (courts) will be closed on Monday.
Recycling collection schedule:
Recycling collection on Monday is moved to Wednesday.
Yard waste collection on Wednesday is canceled.
Jim Barnett Park:
Rec Center will be closed on Monday.
Outdoor pool will be open Sunday and Monday.
Parking meters in Old Town are free on weekends and designated city holidays, including Independence Day.
The Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
For the complete holiday schedule for the City of Winchester government, visit www.winchesterva.gov/government/holiday-schedule.
