Luke Boles, Scott Hippensteel, Gene Schultz and John Taylor, representing the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums, took part in the global Beacon Lighting as the opening event for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday evening in Williamsburg.
The event, marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, was held in the Wren Yard on the College of William and Mary campus.
"The Beacons are among thousands being lit in the United Kingdom and around the world to launch the official program announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend," a press release states. "The Williamsburg event is one of the few recognized Beacon Lighting events in North America."
The Williamsburg Platinum Jubilee Commemoration's began with a concert on the Colonial Williamsburg Governor's Palace Lawn. The Colonial Williamsburg Fife and Drum Corps opened the concert followed by a performance of traditional bagpipe music performed by members of 11 pipe and drum bands from six states, including four members of the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums.
Queen Elizabeth has visited Williamsburg and the College of William and Mary twice during her reign: first as a young queen in 1957 during the 350th anniversary of the landing at Jamestown and again in 2007 for the 400th Jamestown anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.