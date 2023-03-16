WINCHESTER — Where you go on St. Patrick's Day could be graced with pipes and drums, if you do a little planning.
The City of Winchester Pipes & Drums will take its show on the proverbial road for the group's 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Tour on Friday. The musicians will treat spectators at several venues in Winchester to the larger-than-life sound of their Great Highland bagpipes and Scottish drums.
The roving musicians will be in motion performing Gaelic traditional melodies and Irish and Scottish tunes from 5 to 8 p.m. They currently have eight different stops on their itinerary. They’ll spend about 12 minutes at each location.
The band, which is the official pipe band of the city of Winchester, will start at 5 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings at 5 Weems Lane. The bagpipers and drummers will then head north to Escutcheon Brewing Company at 142 W. Commercial St. Then, they’ll pack up and head to the heart of downtown to hit 50/50 Taphouse at 29 W. Cork St. before crossing the road to play at Cork Street Tavern, a venue they have played every St. Patrick's Day since the event began two decades ago.
From there, they’ll head to the Loudoun Street Mall where Union Jack Pub and Restaurant will host the crew for a wee bit before they march into Dividing Creek Brewing. At approximately 7:30 p.m. (all times are projected since traffic and weather can stymie even the most carefully planned pub crawl), they’ll continue north on the mall to play at Ellie’s Irish Pub. They’ll finish up their trek by heading east to Piccadilly’s Public House, 125 E. Picadilly St., for their last set.
The roaming show is an annual fundraiser for the group, with each venue serving as a sponsor. Monies raised help keep the all-volunteer band piping and drumming. The musicians also pass a bucket around to collect donations during each performance. Elected Drum Major Bill Germelman suggests showing up to your chosen venue 30 to 40 minutes ahead of time to find a seat. If you don’t score a seat, you can follow behind the band outdoors as they travel from pub to pub.
Four different instrument types are included in the pipes and drums band: bagpipes, bass drums, tenor drums and snare drums. There’s no denying that, especially when coupled together, bagpipes and drums draw a lot of attention because they are LOUD. Finding a place to practice the instruments can be a challenge. However, Germelman says the community has been extremely supportive during the past 20 years.
The group practices weekly, year-round, at a place that is no stranger to siren level noises — Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company’s social hall in Frederick County. On occasion, band members can be found making music at the Winchester Moose Lodge as well.
When the group formed decades ago, there were six members. Now when everybody is available, Germelman says it boasts 16 pipers and seven drummers. The group is comprised of musicians of all ages, from 16 to 80-something. About three-fourths of the musicians come from the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties. Some band members drive up to an hour to get to practice from nearby counties in Virginia and West Virginia.
People of all abilities are welcomed. There are no auditions, according to Germelmen. It's a community band. The group competes at level one, with five being the highest level. If someone wants to learn, members can help them get one-on-one tutoring. “Some local members have gone on to compete at top levels,” Germelman says. “We have had kids, who came up through our ranks, become professional.”
It does take time to master the intricacies of piping and drumming while marching. “Playing pipes has a strong mental component. They don’t weigh anything. But, it’s like having a tentacled octopus thrown over your shoulder,” says Germelman. “You’ve got to be coordinated for sure.”
Drums are a different beast all together. They can feel heavy. “I always tell the drummers that they have to get out and practice walking with their drum on. Deportment is important. We focus on the music when we come together to practice. But, we also want to look like a decent band when we hit the streets,” Germelman says. “Marching is physical and can be tiring if you’re not prepared.”
While the power of the music is certainly striking, Germelman and his cohorts should rest assured that the uniforms help make the band look more than “decent.” When the group started back in 2003, according to the group’s website cowpad.org, the original six members spent time taking the steps necessary to become a 501(3) nonprofit so they could raise money to buy uniforms and instruments.
The special attire the group sports are a lesson in local and Scottish Highland history. But, dressing and playing doesn’t come cheap. “It takes about $1,200 to $1,500 to put one drummer on the street. And we issue the member everything,” Germelmen says.
Once the founding members put their minds to it, they were able to raise enough money to outfit all of the musicians. That was in a large part thanks to local dentist and musician Jimmy Gordon. “Gordon helped finance the original drum purchase and uniforms. He is part of the Gordon ‘clan,’” Germelman says. Accordingly, the pattern the group chose for its kilts and regimental ties is “Gordon tartan.” It’s a nod to Gordon’s heritage.
At most performances, Germelman notes that there is usually at least one person, most often a woman, who inquires, “what are you wearing under your kilt?” “The proper answer is shoes and socks,” he says. And then to turn it around and ask, “And what are you wearing madam (or sir)?”
More specifically, Winchester pipers and drummers sport white hose with black “ghillie brogues” — black leather shoes with tiny holes. While the holes in the brogues are now considered decorative, there was a time when the holes provided a way for water to drain from the wearers’ shoes when they walked through marshy Highlands. The shoe laces are long. Marchers lace them up their calves the way Highlanders would to keep the laces from dragging in the mud.
The white military-style collared shirt group members wear is adorned with shoulder patches that feature the City of Winchester’s seal. The look is topped off with a hat — often a Glengarry hat featuring a checkerboard pattern and a badge with the motto of the Gordon Clan — “Bydand,” which means “remaining” or “steadfast,” according to online information.
The motto is apropos for the City of Winchester Pipes & Drums. The group has been consistent in its efforts to provide music for the community in a variety of circumstances. “Our audience continues to grow,” Germelman says.
“We have people reaching out to us throughout the year. And, we respond. I get phone calls from people — sometimes happy, sometimes sad. People ask for pipers to play at memorial services. Others ask us to play at weddings,” he says. “It’s a legacy of bringing joy and, sometimes comfort, through the music.”
While the weeks surrounding St. Patrick’s Day are particularly busy for the group, it has several other events coming down the pike. They will march in the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival parades in the spring, attend the Ravenwood Faire in Frederick County in the fall, participate in the Scottish games at a few different locations near and far and play at several other parades and events.
In addition, registration opens this month for the 2023 Winchester Piping & Drums Summer School. The six-day intensive learning event is sponsored by the City of Winchester Pipes & Drums. This year, well-known pipers Roddy MacLeod, Brian Donaldson and Willie McCallum will lead lessons at Shenandoah University the week of July 23. The professional pipers will give performances during that week.
If you think pipes and drums might invoke the mood you hope to capture at an event, you can hire band members as a group or individually to play. Call 540-323-0985 or 540-686-1101 for more information. Check out the group’s website at cowpad.org or its Facebook page “City of Winchester Pipes and Drums.” You can also send inquiries via email to vagentsoldier@yahoo.com or b.c.bagpiper@gmail.com.
