WINCHESTER — The City of Winchester has chosen Rekor Systems Inc. to provide artificial intelligence-powered infrastructure assistance, according to a news release from Rekor.
Rekor, a Columbia, Maryland-based global AI technology company, will be on a six-month pilot with the city, the release said.
During that time, Rekor’s Rekor One Traffic Management and Public Safety solutions platform “will enable the city to strategically and proactively manage its traffic and improve public safety, simultaneously improving incident management and traffic patterns using real time data, while providing advanced analytics that support green initiatives and other planning functions,” the company said.
Rekor recently announced a similar pilot in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to the release.
At the conclusion of the pilot, Winchester can, at its sole discretion, choose to transition to a comprehensive annual subscription model priced at $455,000 per annum for the nine-square-mile city, the release said, which would cover all elements of the pilot along with the implementation of additional traffic sensors, soft infrastructure, and requisite training needed.
Official terms are subject to final negotiations, the release said.
According to Rekor, Rekor One will “aggregate data from roadway sensors and third-party sources to identify issues and report actionable information to enable Winchester to better understand and manage its traffic and public safety.”
Rekor said “this is particularly important during tourist season where there is a significant increase in vehicles and citizens across the city infrastructure.”
The platform will also “provide analytics that allow the City to easily understand the impact of tourism on its infrastructure in finer detail.”
Rekor One will aggregate deidentified data collected at the roadway and deliver reporting and analytics combined with third party data to provide city managers with new insights about visitors to Winchester, the northern gateway to the Shenandoah Valley. City officials will receive interagency alerts on incidents in real time in tandem with other actionable analytics, allowing them to make thoughtful faster and better informed decisions about their own, unique roadways.
“Winchester had a very clear vision of what it needed to understand about their roadways to better serve their citizens,” Robert A. Berman, President and CEO of Rekor, said in the release. “Rekor One delivers a full solution that meets and even exceeds the City’s requirements and can be implemented quickly and easily.”
The Rekor One platform also allows Winchester to gain insights from its traffic data to improve citizens’ commutes, understand vehicle type and tonnage, including instances of electric vehicles, traveling on its roadways, and estimate greenhouse gas emissions coming from traffic and congestion, according to the company.
The pilot program will inform multiple agencies about the possible ongoing use of the platform and help citizens understand its benefits, which includes law enforcement being able to access portions of this data and analytics through the secure Rekor One™ Public Safety solution and allowing other City departments to use the Rekor One Traffic Management solution to address issues around congestion, roadway safety and incident management.
“Winchester welcomes tens of thousands of visitors a year in addition to our 28,000 residents, so traffic can fluctuate considerably on a daily basis,” Dan Hoffman, Winchester’s City Manager, said in the release. “We wanted to better understand this traffic and make sure that people traveling around and through the City had a positive and safe experience. Rekor provides us a valuable opportunity to study how we can use AI technology to help us become a roadway intelligence leader. This is a significant advantage to our City and its role as a regional center.”
