WINCHESTER — City officials plan on resuming water disconnections for past-due utility customers on Oct. 1. To help people keep the taps flowing, Winchester is offering two assistance programs for those with overdue bills.
The first is a direct financial assistance program that utilizes money awarded to the city in the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to pay some or all of a customer’s past-due balance. The second is the establishment of six-month, 12-month or 24-month repayment plans that split overdue balances into installments that are paid along with current utility bills that are issued every two months.
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, letters explaining both options are being mailed to customers this week.
“We understand that some customers are still struggling with financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to help,” Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said in the release. “These two programs, if utilized by customers, could either pay past-due balances or provide a manageable plan to help them get caught up over time.”
According to the media release, there are currently 601 customers in Winchester that have unpaid utility bills with a total outstanding balance of $296,664.26.
Anyone with questions about account balances or the two assistance programs can visit Utilities Billing Customer Service in Rouss City Hall at 15 N. Cameron Street, email customerservice@winchesterva.gov or call 540-667-1815 and select option 5.
To download the assistance application form or to complete it online, visit winchesterva.gov/utilities/payment-plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.