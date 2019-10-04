WINCHESTER — During the city Planning Commission’s work session on Tuesday, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi asked if Winchester had the authority to do anything about unattractive commercial buildings such as those in the first block of East Piccadilly Street.
Tagnesi specifically mentioned the red building at 37 E. Piccadilly St., a vacant business property with no flooring on the ground level and large sheets of plywood blocking access to an adjacent alley. According to tax records, it is owned by 31 LLC, an entity whose registered agent is Richard W. Pifer Jr., co-owner of Winchester-based Pifer Realty LLC and Pifer Management and Construction Services Inc.
While Winchester can take court action against the owners of blighted properties, Economic Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said 37 E. Piccadilly St. is not blighted. It is being maintained according to city code, so the only thing officials can do is hope it is renovated.
“It’s a privately owned property that we can’t force action upon,” Hershberger said on Thursday.
The same is true for two other vacant commercial buildings in the first block of East Piccadilly Street — aging properties that are not necessarily attractive but are not blighted or a public hazard.
“Piccadilly Street as a whole has a separate flavor altogether than the rest of downtown, which isn’t necessarily bad,” Hershberger said. “Appearance isn’t necessarily something we can enforce. ‘Unattractive’ is a subjective term.”
If they choose to do so, the property owners could improve the exteriors of their buildings by taking advantage of various financial incentives specifically intended for renovations in the city’s downtown Enterprise Zone, Hershberger said. Those incentives played a major role in transforming the Loudoun Street Mall from an aging shopping center to an appealing example of how to modernize and enhance historic buildings.
Hershberger said it’s possible that two construction projects near the first block of East Piccadilly Street — mixed-use residential and business complexes planned for the vacant corners of East Piccadilly and North Cameron streets, and East Piccadilly and North Kent streets — could turn the corridor into a hot commodity and spark property owners to improve their buildings.
“I think you’ll continue to see opportunities and attention as more investment goes into the Piccadilly Street corridor as a whole,” Hershberger said.
It could take a while for that to happen, though. Construction at the corner of East Piccadilly and North Kent is not expected to wrap up before spring of 2021, and no timetable has been established for the building proposed at the corner of East Piccadilly and North Cameron.
Hershberger said he’s willing to meet with all the current property owners in the East Piccadilly corridor to talk about how financial incentives could offset the costs of building improvements.
“We’re always willing to think outside of the box and spur ideas for new investment,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.