WINCHESTER — Timothy Youmans is a good dad. When his daughter needed help with a Daniel Morgan Middle School research project on all the streets in Winchester that were named after Civil War figures, he gathered some information and helped her earn an A+.
"It's one of those projects I started with high hopes of, 'Oh, this shouldn't take too long,'" Youmans, who is Winchester's planning director, said on Thursday during an interview at Rouss City Hall. "Definitely got that one wrong."
Boy, did he ever. His daughter's research project was completed in 2004, but Youmans' research never stopped. Instead, it evolved into a 19-year quest to learn the origins of every street name in Winchester.
"I'm in love with local history," Youmans said.
Over the years, he has shared bits and pieces of his research in presentations to local civic and community groups, but he has never shared everything he knows with the public.
After two decades of work and dozens of interviews with longtime local residents, some of whom have since passed away, Youmans is on the verge of letting the entire community know what he has learned. He is working in partnership with the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society — most notably President George Schember and Publication Committee member Bob Grogg — to compile his road knowledge into a journal that will be published by the nonprofit in the near future.
"It's finally happening," Youmans said.
His journal will be similar to a 1958 publication by Garland Quarles. However, that volume only included 108 street names, whereas Youmans has traced the origins of 566 names.
Among the people Youmans interviewed over the years for his research project was Ralph Shockey, who was 96 at the time of their conversation. Youmans said there were two roads in the Meadow Branch subdivision, which Shockey's construction firm helped build, that had names of an unknown origin. Since most streets in that subdivision were named by Shockey's son, Clay Shockey, to honor Civil War figures, Youmans assumed the two mystery streets — Sully Court and Sterling Drive — referred to two historical figures named Sully and Sterling.
"He reared back in his chair and started laughing his head off," Youmans recalled. "He said, 'Those aren't generals, those are Clay's cats!'"
Ralph Shockey died in 2019, 10 years after his son Clay passed away.
Youmans' book promises to offer a great deal of surprising information about Winchester's roadways, but before it hits shelves, there are a few loose ends he needs to tie up. Specifically, there are 14 streets in Winchester that he has been unable to determine the origin of their names, so he's reaching out to the community for assistance. Those roadways are:
- Brooke Road
- Bruce Street
- Douglas Street
- Grove Street
- Harrison Street
- Ivy Street
- Jones Street
- Kathy Court
- Lewis Street
- Melvor Lane
- Robyn Terrace
- Sumpter Court
- Tower Avenue
- Wyck Street
Youmans has guesses and theories for the origins of all 14 street names — for example, Tower Avenue may be named for a water tower that was in a nearby orchard when the street opened in 1927, and Wyck Street may be a variation of the word wye, which is a railroad spur — but he's not willing to commit his assumptions to print. After all, he's not just writing a book, he's also writing a historical document.
If you have information on any of the 14 streets in question, Youmans would like to hear from you. You can email him at timothy.youmans@winchesterva.gov or call his office in Rouss City Hall at 540-667-1815, ext. 1415.
And in case you're wondering, Youmans and his daughter determined that 57 roadways in Winchester were named for Civil War figures. If you want to know which streets those are, you'll have to buy the book.
