WINCHESTER — In recent years, almost everyone who lives in or near Winchester has asked two questions:
- When will Triangle Diner reopen?
- When will work start on the senior living center proposed for the former Winchester Memorial Hospital?
The answer to the first question is probably never — the 75-year-old building at 27 W. Gerrard St. is owned by a Northern Virginia resident, Michael Lessin, who has restored the structure and keeps it well maintained but hasn't shown any interest in opening it for business — and the answer to the second question is maybe soon.
"I tell people we can regulate what people do, how they do it, where they do it," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said on Tuesday. "We can't control when they do it."
Youmans said the $85 million senior living center proposed by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago is still an active, viable project, and the company has been updating city officials about its status on a near-weekly basis.
The proposed project has been monitored closely by both supporters and opponents since HDP first introduced it in November 2017, three years after buying the former hospital and its 3.7-acre campus for $7 million in 2014.
HDP plans to convert the eight-story building at 333 W. Cork St. into a five-star residential community for seniors. It is expected to have 107 independent-living apartments, 24 assisted-living dwellings, 34 memory-care units and a range of in-house amenities including a spa, swimming pools and a beauty salon.
City Council approved a series of zoning waivers for the project in March 2019, and the Winchester Planning Commission endorsed HDP's site plan in January 2020, but the only significant construction work that has been done to date has been asbestos abatement on the building's interior.
HDP has given several target dates for starting construction — late 2019, the first week of October 2020, autumn 2021, mid to late 2022 — but has met none of them. Regardless, Youmans said the former hospital's proposed conversion is far from dead.
"They (HDP) are very committed to the project but they also are dealing with some very tight lending. Even though they have the equity and capital to do the project, their lender is saying, 'Not yet,'" Youmans said. "They're also monitoring construction and material costs."
HDP remains committed to all three residential projects it has proposed for Winchester. In addition to the senior living center, company officials have said they also plan to follow through with the construction of a townhouse and age-restricted apartment complex on Linden Drive and a residential and commercial development in the city's North End.
The Linden Drive project, which was approved by City Council in February 2021, would be located on the site of the former Frederick County Middle School, which HDP demolished in September 2021. It is proposed to include 118 townhouses and 18 single-family homes on a 13.1-acre tract at 441 Linden Drive, plus an adjacent age-restricted, 160-unit apartment complex on 9.6 acres at 301 Linden Drive.
In April, HDP President Todd Bryant said work on Linden Drive was being held up primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19, with lenders reluctant to finance construction projects and material costs increasing sharply.
Other reasons for the delay, Bryant said, included HDP deciding in early 2022 to switch architectural firms for the apartment building and, in June, to contract with DRB Group to build the townhouses and single-family homes.
Currently, no site plan has been filed for the Linden Drive development and no estimated start date has been provided by HDP.
The same can be said for 550 Fairmont, which is the name of HDP's proposed North End development that would include 92 townhouses, 170 apartments and 14,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space on approximately 10 acres at the intersection of Fairmont Avenue and West Wyck Street.
City Council in August approved the rezonings needed for the construction of 550 Fairmont, but no site plan has been filed.
The three HDP projects, if completed as proposed, would add a total of 753 dwelling units to Winchester. That's more than a fourth of the 2,778 residential units the Winchester Planning Department said are currently planned for construction in the city and are in various stages of development.
While there is no indication HDP will walk away from any of its proposed projects, City Manager Dan Hoffman said on Tuesday it's unlikely that all 2,778 of the residential units proposed for construction in Winchester will become a reality.
"Maybe 40% will get built," Hoffman predicted, explaining that construction projects routinely get canceled for a variety of reasons including financial issues, changes in the housing market and doubts about whether a development can turn a profit.
Even if only 40% of the dwellings proposed for Winchester are constructed, that still amounts to 1,111 units that could be built within the next few years.
"When lending gets a little better and prices come down a little bit more," Youmans said, "you're going to start seeing some but not all of these projects."
