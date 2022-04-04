WINCHESTER — The city's Economic Development Authority and Planning and Economic Development Committee have resolved a dispute that began last month when the EDA decided it wanted more information before following through with City Council's directive to sell the Winchester Public Schools administration building.
In a cordial joint meeting held Monday morning at Rouss City Hall, PED officials admitted a memorandum of understanding (MOU) forwarded to the EDA by City Council should have been more clear regarding how and why council wanted the authority to oversee the sale of the building at 12 N. Washington St. That facility will be vacated later this year when the school system opens new administrative offices in the former Douglas School, a historic property at 598 N. Kent St. that is currently being renovated.
Mayor David Smith, a PED member who also serves as president of City Council, said the original memorandum of agreement (MOA) between council and Winchester Public Schools that was approved in August 2020 failed to stipulate the EDA would be responsible for selling the building.
"I don't know how this was moved forward two years ago," Smith said, adding he wasn't sure if the failure to mention the EDA was a council oversight or a mistake that was made when the approved MOA was entered into the record.
The language from the MOA carried over to the MOU that was unanimously approved last month by City Council. The MOU adopted on March 8 formally accepted the school system's administration building as surplus property and stated the city would be responsible for selling it, but again failed to mention that the EDA — an independent body that serves as the real estate arm of city government — would oversee the sale.
"We weren't looped in, so to speak," EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner said.
The first time EDA members saw the MOU and were officially informed of council's directive regarding the authority's sale of the property was on March 15, when the EDA held its regular monthly meeting.
"We had a lot of questions," Buettner said, about how the sale would be handled, whether it would be better to sell or repurpose the building, if there would be any restrictions imposed on the transaction and so on. "We have to do our due diligence to make sure a project fits."
Since no City Council members attended the EDA meeting to answer those questions, the authority voted unanimously to table its acceptance of the MOU.
"In no way were we trying to be adversarial," Buettner said. "We just wanted to have a conversation with the city."
The EDA's tabling of the MOU upset PED members, who on March 24 requested a joint meeting between the two bodies to figure out how to move forward.
On Monday, PED and EDA members unanimously agreed to improve communications and work more closely together in the future on projects that involve both the authority and City Council.
"We all can do much better with attention to detail," PED Chairman Richard Bell said. "We're better off doing it right the first time."
As for the MOU regarding the Winchester Public Schools administration building, Buettner said the EDA was prepared on Monday to move forward with the property sale. However, the PED opted to send the MOU back to council at its next meeting on April 12 so the document can be fleshed out and the EDA's role better explained.
"There's a lot of holes in this we need to fix," Smith said.
The EDA would then vote at its next meeting on April 19 whether to accept the revised MOU. Buettner and other EDA members indicated the document should be approved at that time and the authority would start its search for a buyer immediately thereafter.
The EDA would have full autonomy in conducting the sale, with the only stipulation placed on it by City Council being that the buyer of the administration building cannot be a person or organization that is exempt from paying real estate taxes.
According to the terms of the MOA and MOU, Winchester will sell the school system's administration building and then give $1.5 million to the School Board to help it replenish its capital fund. If the building sells for more than $1.5 million, the city would keep the extra money; if it sells for less, the city would have to make up the difference so the school system gets the full $1.5 million.
PED and EDA members on Monday said in the current real estate market, they have little concern about the building selling for less than $1.5 million. The city has assessed the 11,340-square-foot Washington Street structure and the one-third of an acre of land it stands on as being worth $1,667,700.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said Winchester Public Schools expects to move into its new headquarters at the former Douglas School in October.
Attending Monday morning's joint meeting in Rouss City Hall were Planning and Economic Development Committee Chairman Richard Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt, and Economic Development Authority Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh.
