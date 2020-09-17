WINCHESTER — If a site plan meets all of the city’s requirements for by-right construction, should the project still be the subject of a public hearing?
That was the question Tuesday as the Winchester Planning Commission reviewed a site plan for a proposed Royal Farms convenience store.
The business, comprised of a retail store, restaurant, gas pumps and a car wash, would be constructed at 914-928 Berryville Ave., replacing the former Pizza Hut and Camino Real restaurants currently located on those parcels.
Ron Mislowsky of the Winchester engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. said he worked closely for several months with Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans to make sure the Royal Farms site plan complied with all city regulations and ordinances. As such, he assumed the Planning Commission would approve the site plan Tuesday so construction could begin.
But commission Vice Chairman John Tagnesi said people who live in the homes across the street from the proposed convenience store should have some input into the project.
“I think a public hearing is in order,” Tagnesi said.
In Winchester, site plans that conform to City Code can be approved by the Planning Commission without a public hearing. But several commissioners noted the Royal Farms convenience store will be big and busy, so citizens should have a chance to ask questions and obtain additional information.
“You can’t go wrong with at least offering the public an opportunity to comment,” commission Chairman Mark Loring said.
In order to hold a public hearing, the commission will have to advertise the project and set aside time for comments at its next business meeting. That means Royal Farms will have to wait at least another month before learning if its site plan is approved.
Mislowsky said he was “frustrated” by the course change.
“This plan was developed to meet the city’s ordinance standards,” he told the commission. “My feeling is, we have done a really good job with this site. ... We’ve done everything the city asked us to do.”
City Planner David Stewart agreed that Mislowsky’s site plan already satisfied all the requirements for construction.
“I don’t know what could come up from public input and waiting another month,” Stewart said.
Commissioner Leesa Mayfield, noting that a busy Royal Farms would be operating directly across the street from several single-family homes on Berryville Avenue, said: “We should have some public feedback on such a large complex going into our community.”
The commission voted unanimously to table the site plan for one month in order to schedule a public hearing on the proposal during its Oct. 20 business meeting.
Royal Farms is a Baltimore-based convenience store chain that was founded in 1959. It currently operates more than 200 stores in the Mideast, with the closest to Winchester being at 260 Crooked Run Plaza in Front Royal.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
If they met all the qualifications and followed the rules, the public comments are not necessary. No zoning changes are required, so what's the point?
