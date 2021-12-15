WINCHESTER — The Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday approved a series of fee changes that, starting this summer, will make most city park facilities and services more affordable for the people who use them.
For example, it will cost $25 for a city resident to rent a full basketball court in the War Memorial Building for an hour as opposed to the current cost of $61, or $5 to rent the horseshoe courts in Jim Barnett Park for an hour as opposed to the current $21 fee.
The daily fees for the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park are also decreasing by as much as half. The one-day cost for adults will go from $7 to $5, while students will pay $3 rather than $6.50, children will pay $3 rather than $6, and seniors and military members will pay $3 rather than $5.50. The daily visit fee for a family of five will drop from $16 to $15.
Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar said the goal is getting people back into the recreational and fitness routines they may have abandoned during the pandemic.
“We wanted to get the prices more affordable for people to use our amenities and take advantage of some of the things that we have,” Konyar said. “Plus we want people to get moving.”
There is also an element of competitive pricing in the new fee structures.
“Our staff looked at what other parks and rec departments and agencies in the private sector were charging for gym rentals, field rentals, that kind of thing,” Konyar said. “We haven’t been getting a lot of gym rentals and I think it’s because the price was significantly higher. ... There’s a lot of travel basketball teams, travel volleyball teams, that kind of thing, and we want to get them using our gymnasium space.”
In most cases, the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department charges different rental and usage fees for city residents versus non-city residents, and that won’t change with the new fee structures. For example, a city resident will be able to rent a soccer field in Jim Barnett Park for one hour for $15, whereas a non-city resident will pay $20. Reserving the indoor pool in the War Memorial Building for two hours will cost a Winchester resident $190, but everyone else will pay $220.
With the revised fees, the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department is aiming for an overall increase in facility usage even though it, like many other local employers, is struggling to maintain adequate staffing levels. Konyar said he is optimistic his employee shortages will be a thing of the past by the time the new rates are fully implemented.
“It’s been a struggle from September ‘til now, but I feel like we’re getting to a better spot,” he said. “I feel like we’re moving in the right direction.”
Konyar said the new usage rates and fees will take effect next year, though not necessarily all at once. Most will kick in on July 1, but others will be implemented sooner, such as when the 2021-22 school year ends for Winchester Public Schools students on June 7.
For more information about Winchester Parks and Recreation Department’s fees and facilities, visit winchesterva.gov/parks.
