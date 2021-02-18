WINCHESTER — The site plan for renovations at the former Douglas School on North Kent Street is expected to receive administrative approval within the next few weeks from the Winchester Planning Department.
The city’s Planning Commission reviewed the site plan on Tuesday and, aside from some minor suggestions, members said they were comfortable with the Winchester Public Schools’ designs. Commission members then agreed to allow Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans to approve the plan without the need for a public hearing.
“This is going to be a big, big change,” Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said of the imminent construction project.
For the past two years, the city school system has been working toward converting the former Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St. into its new Central Administrative Offices complex.
The project will cost an estimated $10.3 million. Winchester’s City Council allocated $8.5 million of that amount, and the remainder was culled from carryover funds in the school system’s budget. Winchester Public Schools plans to replenish its carryover fund by selling its current Central Administrative Offices at 12 N. Washington St. — appraised by the city at being worth nearly $1.7 million — once the new Kent Street offices are completed.
Douglas School opened in 1927 to educate Black students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties. It later served as an intermediate school, an elementary school and a community learning center, and was placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
Preserving the now-vacant building’s history has been a critical component of the school system’s renovation plans. However, additions that were made to the rear of Douglas School in the 1950s and ’60s are not considered essential to the property’s history and will be torn down and replaced with new construction specifically designed to meet the system’s needs for the next 50 years.
“It is cheaper to build new construction rather than restore a building,” Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told City Council in July.
The new construction is detailed in the site plan reviewed Tuesday by the Planning Commission. Along with an addition to the rear of the historic school, a second building with garage bays and extra office space will be built behind the structure once the older additions are razed.
Parking lots will be added on the south side of the building and near the new garage bays, and a walking trail on the north side of the structure will link North Kent Street to Douglas Park, which is directly behind the property.
“It will essentially be an extension of the park trail,” Youmans said.
Trees and decorative landscaping will be planted across the parcel, but Winchester Public Schools Director of Operations Ed Smith told the commission on Tuesday that he wants the front lawn to remain as open as possible.
“We want to give folks an opportunity to see that school,” Smith said. “That front entry won’t even be used. It will be a ceremonial entrance.”
Some commission members questioned why curbs and gutters wouldn’t be added to the city’s public streets as part of the renovation project. City Manager Dan Hoffman said those improvements are planned as part of an upcoming city project to improve drainage in Winchester’s North End.
“I don’t think we’re talking many years in the future, but it is a little ways off,” Hoffman said.
The Planning Commission voted 6-0-1 to give Youmans the authority to administratively approve the school system’s site plan, with Commissioner Brandon Pifer abstaining from the vote due to a potential conflict of interest.
Youmans said he won’t make a decision on the site plan at least another two weeks because Winchester Public Schools has scheduled an open house to share its renovation plans with the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, 550 Virginia Ave.
Smith said it’s possible that citizens’ feedback will necessitate some minor, last-minute adjustments to the site plan, and those changes will be made before Youmans decides whether to approve the designs. If those changes turn out to be more than minor, Youmans said he would return the plan to the commission to see if it thinks a public hearing on the proposal is warranted.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
I want to like this and say something nice because it’s great to see that this building is being revived, but the back new section feels to be incongruous and out of synch with the original front. It looks a bit like a marriage of Handley in the front and Daniel Morgan in the back, and the result is an aesthetically awkward and homely child.
