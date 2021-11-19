WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department is adding motorcycles to its arsenal of crime-fighting tools.
Winchester Police Chief John Piper told City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday that he’s excited about the upcoming new option for enforcing traffic laws.
“We have been talking for some time about ways to improve our effectiveness with traffic enforcement and roadway safety, and I think this is going to be a great tool to continue our efforts along those lines,” Piper said.
“One of the ways we’re looking to use them is for targeted safety enforcement,” said Winchester Police Lt. Joshua A. Spishak. That could include enforcing speed limits and parking laws, monitoring safety in school zones, removing debris from roadways and more.
Additionally, the motorcycle unit could be utilized for funeral processions, community parades and security escorts, and to respond to congested areas where it would be difficult to maneuver a full-size police cruiser or SUV.
“This is going to be more of an as-needed, part-time position,” Spishak said, explaining the motorcycles will not be used during inclement or frigid weather. “It gets very cold in the wintertime and it’s not the greatest to be riding a motorcycle. You can ride them all year but we’re not looking to do that.”
Spishak said the Police Department plans to purchase BMW motorcycles rather than the more commonly known bikes manufactured by Harley-Davidson.
“I did a comparison side by side of both motorcycles and, in my opinion, the BMW is a very safe vehicle. It far supersedes the Harley-Davidson,” Spishak said. “The agencies VSP [Virginia State Police] and Prince William [County Police Department] ... are transitioning from Harley to the BMW.”
Initially, the Winchester Police Department would purchase two motorcycles, Spishak said, but he did not disclose the cost of the vehicles.
Before the motorcycle unit can become a reality, Spishak said the Police Department has to create operational procedures and policies, determine the scope of the unit’s duties, decide how many officers will be assigned to the unit, choose the types of uniforms the officers will wear, obtain rifles that can be carried on the bikes and so on.
“It sounds like a good next step for the Police Department,” Public Health and Safety Committee Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.