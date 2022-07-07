WINCHESTER — A Winchester Police Department officer has been deemed responsible for a four-vehicle collision that occurred early Wednesday evening on U.S. 11 (Valley Pike) south of Winchester.
Lt. Warren Gosnell of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, who headed the crash investigation, said on Thursday no criminal charges are expected to be filed but the officer was cited for a driving violation.
“The Winchester Police Department will be handling an administrative investigation,” Gosnell said.
Since the incident was a traffic infraction and not a crime, Gosnell declined to identify the officer involved in the accident and deferred that question to the Winchester Police Department.
Lt. Frank Myrtle of the Winchester Police Department said in an email Thursday that Officer J. Bahl was the person involved in the crash. Myrtle also confirmed the department “will conduct an administrative review per policy.”
Wednesday’s crash occurred about 5:10 p.m. According to Gosnell, the traffic light at the intersection of Valley Pike and Apple Valley Road, just south of Winchester’s city limit, had been green for a period of time but southbound traffic on Valley Pike still began to slow and eventually stopped.
“The Winchester police cruiser was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the vehicle in front of it, which started a chain reaction pushing that vehicle into a third vehicle, and then that third vehicle into the fourth and final vehicle,” Gosnell said.
The police cruiser was a 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor, which suffered heavy front-end damage. The vehicle struck by Bahl was a 2003 Honda SUV, which in turn impacted a 2005 Honda four-door that then hit a 2021 Toyota four-door. Gosnell said the damage sustained by the three civilian vehicles was relatively minor.
The driver of the 2021 Toyota four-door, which was the last vehicle to be hit, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, Gosnell said. No one else involved in the crash required hospitalization.
It took about 45 minutes for Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies to remove the damaged vehicles from the scene and restore normal traffic flow.
Myrtle said the damage to the police vehicle was “extensive” but, as of Thursday afternoon, the department was still waiting to receive a repair estimate.
According to numerous online sources, a new 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor costs between $40,000 and $50,000, depending on how it’s equipped.
