WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department will host its third annual Color with a Cop event on Election Day, Nov. 5, at two locations:
9 to 10:30 a.m. — Chick-fil-A, 2230 S. Pleasant Valley Road
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Apple Blossom Mall Food Court, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive
“The event has been quite successful and gives us an opportunity to meet the city’s youngest residents,” said Lt. Amanda Behan, who has co-organized the community event since its inception in 2017. “We enjoy being out and talking with people, no matter their age, to forge those relationships that are meaningful to citizens and officers alike.”
Crayons and coloring sheets will be provided, but attendees are still encouraged to bring their own.
Schools in Winchester and Frederick County will be closed Nov. 5 for the general election. Clarke County schools will remain in session.
For more information on Color with a Cop, visit winchesterpolice.org.
