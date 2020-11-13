WINCHESTER — If you’re planning a trip to the Winchester Post Office at 340 N. Pleasant Valley Road, give yourself a little extra time.
Major repairs to the facility’s front customer parking lot and collection box drive-through lane are scheduled to begin Monday and continue until Nov. 27.
According to a media release from the United States Postal Service, limited parking will be available on the northeast side of the Post Office. The front entrance to the building will be closed, but customers will be allowed to use the entrance on the Virginia Avenue side of the facility.
The drive-through mail collection box will be moved to another location on the property until the pavement repairs have been completed.
“We regret any inconvenience to our customers during the parking lot repair project,” Winchester Postmaster Karen Davis said in the release.
The Winchester Post Office’s hours of operation will remain the same — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — and retail services will not be impacted by the repairs.
Customers concerned about accessibility to the Post Office during the repair project may call 540-545-7957 for more information.
