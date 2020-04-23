WINCHESTER — City planners are proposing changes to the density limits that dictate how many dwellings can be built on individual tracts of land, but developers may need a calculator to follow the formula.
If approved, the changes would apply to properties with a Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation, which allows for the construction of apartment buildings and other multi-family structures in residential areas.
As explained by Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins, the new regulations would lower the city’s base PUD density from 18 units per acre to 14 units per acre. However, developers can incorporate several optional amenities to increase a property’s density to up to 28 units per acre.
Each option has been assigned a point value, and the more bonus points a developer earns, the more dwellings he or she can construct. Among the things that can accumulate bonus points are green-certified buildings, projects with a positive economic impact on city coffers, and the availability of off-street parking and public transit.
“The bonus density incentives would attract new development and provide desirable amenities for the community,” Hopkins wrote in documents presented Tuesday to the Winchester Planning Commission.
According to the proposed ordinance amendment, someone who owns a 1-acre property with a PUD overlay could build an apartment complex with 14 units. If more apartments are desired, he or she could increase the density by adding recreational amenities, a garage for tenants, elevators for people with disabilities and energy-efficient improvements.
Designating at least 5% of the units as affordable housing would add 0.02 bonus points, and building a structure in close proximity to Winchester Medical Center or Shenandoah University would add 0.15 points. Including a 5,000-square-foot grocery store with at least 2,000 square feet of space dedicated to perishable items would add 0.30 bonus points, as long as the developer agrees to lease or operate the store for a minimum of five years.
Each bonus point would add to a property’s allowable density, up to a maximum of 28 units per acre.
“We’ve already had several conversations with developers ready to take advantage of this,” Hopkins told the Planning Commission.
“It looks reasonable,” commission Chairman Mark Loring said before the panel unanimously recommended that City Council approve the changes.
If accepted by council, the ordinance amendment would take effect immediately. However, residential construction projects that are already underway would not be allowed to capitalize on the density changes.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, Brandon Pifer, David Ray and Paul Richardson.
