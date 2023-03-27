WINCHESTER — Starting Monday and continuing through October, Winchester's Public Utilities Division will be testing and flushing all 1,300 fire hydrants in the city.
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, the annual maintenance program is important to maintain a high-quality and reliable water system, and to make sure all hydrants are fully operational in the event of a fire.
During the testing and flushing process, customers may notice discolored water but there will be no disruption of service. According to the release, the discoloration is caused by harmless silt and minerals that build up in the water mains that connect to the hydrants, but the water will still be safe to consume. Once crews have finished checking hydrants for the day, the discoloration can be cleared up by running all water faucets in your home for one to two minutes.
Questions or concerns about hydrant flushing can be directed to the Winchester Public Utilities Division at 540-773-1340.
