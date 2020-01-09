WINCHESTER — The site plan for a new senior-living center at the former Winchester Memorial Hospital has been submitted to the city.
According to information provided by Greenway Engineering of Winchester, which is working on behalf of property owner Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago, the center is slated to include 195 beds in 165 residential units — 107 independent-living apartments, 24 assisted-living dwellings and 34 memory-care units — as well as in-house amenities including a spa, swimming pools and a beauty salon, and on-site parking for residents, staff and visitors.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the site plan could be approved by city staff, but due to the contentious history of the project, the city Planning Commission said it would be best to let citizens address the project's proposed design during a public hearing process.
The first hearing is scheduled for the commission's meeting on Jan. 21, after which the panel will issue a recommendation on whether City Council should approve or reject the site plan. A second public hearing will be held by council in February or March, prior to casting a final vote on the plan.
The design submitted by Greenway Engineering on behalf of HDP incorporates a series of zoning waivers granted last year by City Council that cleared the way for building renovations and construction at the 3.7-acre site at 333 W. Cork St. The waivers were opposed by numerous people who live near the project site, arguing the complex would be too big, cause traffic congestion, monopolize on-street parking and be out of context in the downtown residential neighborhood.
In an attempt to alleviate the concerns voiced by neighbors at seven public hearings over a five-month period, HDP agreed to a series of 12 city-requested conditions that included reducing the 322,121-square-foot building’s originally proposed size by 22,000 square feet, adding additional landscaping, putting restrictions on delivery vehicles and schedules, providing additional satellite parking and more.
Less than a month after City Council's March 26 vote to approve the waivers, five of the neighbors — Charles Robinson and Arlene Torbett of South Stewart Street, Mark Schroeder of West Cork Street and Joseph Kalbach of Roszel Road — filed a lawsuit in Winchester Circuit Court asking that council’s approval of the waivers be overturned and that the city be blocked from taking further action, which would effectively kill the project.
In an order issued Aug. 30, Winchester Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden wrote that the neighbors failed to show that City Council acted improperly. He dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, leaving the plaintiffs no option for filing an appeal or pursuing the case further.
The site plan recently submitted by Greenway Engineering is detailed to the point of showing how many trees and shrubs will be planted, but much of it remains unchanged from what City Council saw in March. The most significant update reflects how HDP will ensure there is enough parking to serve the facility.
According to the site plan, the five existing parking lots at the former hospital include spaces for 373 vehicles, which is 34 more than the 339 that HDP anticipates needing during peak usage periods. Another 20 spots have been leased in Winchester's downtown parking garages, and HDP will provide a free shuttle to any resident, visitor or staff member who needs to park there. Six months after the senior-living center opens, the city will determine if the 20 off-site spaces are necessary or if the on-site parking lots are sufficient.
Eitan Stieber, HDP's senior vice president of operations, has said construction of the senior-living center will begin as soon as the site plan is approved. The project’s estimated budget and construction timeline have not been released, and Stieber has said monthly rental rates won’t be announced until pre-leasing efforts get underway.
