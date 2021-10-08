WINCHESTER — The city has received $65,040 in state grant money to help address the impacts of flooding caused by extreme weather.
Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., authorized a total of $7.8 million in statewide flood-related grants this week, the first to be awarded through the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The fund was established last year to help localities build resilience to the impacts of climate change, including floods, with targeted funding going to vulnerable and underserved communities.
“Virginians have experienced the devastating effects of flooding over and over again,” Northam said in a media release. “Without strong investments in resiliency, we will continue to see more of the same. The Community Flood Preparedness Fund grants are so important because they will jumpstart projects in more than a dozen localities, including some that have been impacted by recent disasters.”
According to the release from the governor’s office, the fund is financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Virginia joined in July.
The Community Flood Preparedness Fund receives 45 percent of the revenue Virginia generates through the initiative. An estimated $75 million per year will be available through the matching grants.
The fund is administered by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation on behalf of the Virginia Resources Authority. The Department of Conservation and Recreation oversees the state floodplain managemCient program.
Other localities that received grants from the first distribution of the Community Flood Preparedness Fund include Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Buchanan County, Northampton County, Hampton, Charlottesville, Alexandria, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Middlesex County.
