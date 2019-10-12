WINCHESTER — A Winchester man recently scored $200,000 while driving home from work in Washington, D.C.
According to a Virginia Lottery media release, Richard Schmoll stopped for a drink at the 7-Eleven convenience store on West Main Street in Marshall and decided to buy a $5 Million Payday scratch game card while he was there.
He checked the card as soon as he got back in his vehicle.
“At first I thought I’d won $50,000, and I couldn’t believe it,” Schmoll said in a Virginia Lottery media release.
After taking a closer look, he realized he had actually won $200,000.
“I didn’t think it was ever going to happen,” Schmoll said.
The $5 Million Payday game from the Virginia Lottery features a top prize of $5 million and four second prizes of $200,000.
Schmoll is the first person to win a $200,000 prize, which means three more remain unclaimed.
Three other Virginia Lottery game tickets purchased locally this year also produced big rewards:
An unidentified person who bought a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket at a Handy Mart near Stephens City won $100,000 on Jan. 1.
An unidentified person who bought a Powerball ticket at Shenandoah Farms Grocery near Front Royal won $1 million on Sept. 4.
An unidentified person who bought a Bank a Million ticket at a Rite Aid in Winchester won $1 million on Oct. 2.
According to the media release, the Virginia Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in fiscal year 2019, including $2.7 million for K-12 education in Winchester. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19 to provide low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
For more information about the Virginia Lottery, visit valottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.