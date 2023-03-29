WINCHESTER — It wasn’t on the agenda, but a potential increase in Winchester’s real estate tax rate was on the minds of several people who attended City Council’s meeting and work session on Tuesday night.
Mark Stickley, the owner of Runners’ Retreat on the Loudoun Street Mall, was one of them. He told council that higher tax payments “will be hard on homeowners who are already trying to manage the higher inflation costs of food and energy. It will be passed on to tenants by their landlords who may not be able to absorb those increased costs. It will hurt businesses, which in many cases rent their spaces and are paying the property taxes directly.”
A higher real estate tax rate is being considered by City Council as it prepares Winchester’s operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1.
On March 14, a divided council voted 5-4 to advertise a “not to exceed” tax rate of 90 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value. It was a party-line decision, with the panel’s five Democrats supporting the rate and its four Republicans opposing it because it would lead to significantly higher real estate tax bills.
The current real estate tax rate is also 93 cents, and City Manager Dan Hoffman originally proposed leaving it intact in the new fiscal year. However, recent citywide property reassessments increased average real estate values in Winchester by 30%, meaning that a $300,000 home now has an average worth of $390,000. Based on the 93-cent rate, last year’s real estate tax bill for that house was $2,790, but this year’s would be $3,627.
Due to the reassessments, City Council could drop the real estate tax rate to 74 cents and still bring in the same amount of money it is collecting in the current fiscal year. Hoffman, though, has said inflation, higher salaries and the ongoing maintenance and improvement of Winchester’s infrastructure means the city needs more tax revenues than ever to continue functioning at the level expected by residents and business owners.
Councilors on March 14 said they understood the situation, but many of them noted that property owners are facing the same financial pressures as the city. They ultimately approved advertising a 90-cent “not to exceed” rate, which means the real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2024 cannot be higher than 90 cents but a lower rate could still be adopted as part of the budget process.
“It’s very important the numbers are delivered based on what is required to make this city whole,” Winchester resident Patrick Sullivan said while cautioning council against seeking more tax revenues than necessary.
Gregory Price of Winchester suggested an 80-cent real estate tax rate, which he calculated would bring in $6 million more than was collected in fiscal year 2023 without putting too great a burden on home and business owners.
“We taxpayers don’t work for you; you work for us,” Price told council during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re not an ATM machine.”
As is its practice, council did not immediately respond to any of the speakers on Tuesday night, but it is scheduled to discuss the proposed 90-cent real estate tax rate and the city’s operating budget for FY24 at its next meeting on April 11.
According to a schedule prepared by Hoffman, the panel will vote on the tax rate on April 24. The selected amount will then be factored into a proposed FY24 budget that Hoffman will present to council on May 9. A vote on the budget would follow on May 23.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Unanimously agreed to increase by $100,000 the annual cap on how much real estate tax relief is available for people who are elderly and/or disabled, allowing greater tax discounts for city property owners who qualify for the program. Hoffman has said he may also adjust the thresholds of the relief program once the FY24 budget is approved so more people could qualify for discounted real estate tax bills.
Held a first reading of a proposal to set Winchester’s new monthly stormwater utility rate at 22 cents per every 50 square feet of a property’s impervious surfaces. (An impervious surface is something that prevents water from seeping directly into the ground, such as an asphalt driveway or concrete patio.) Based on the 22-cent rate, someone who owns a house with 3,200 square feet of impervious surfaces would pay $14.08 per month when bills start going out on Jan. 1. Council is expected to vote on the rate, as well as potential credits that could lower customers’ bills, at its business meeting on April 11.
Met in executive session for 27 minutes to consult with City Attorney Melisa Michelsen about a potential conflict of interest involving a council member with potential ties to a pending transaction between the city and a private business. No action was taken following the closed-door talks, but in a separate matter later in the meeting, Councilor Emily Windle recused herself from all upcoming discussions regarding the possibility of awarding a service contract to H&W Construction Co. Inc. of Frederick County due to a potential conflict of interest.
Voted 8-0-1 to approve a resolution allowing H&W Construction Co. Inc. to bid on the installation of artificial turf at Preston Field in Jim Barnett Park. Windle abstained from the vote.
Resumed a discussion regarding a proposed ordinance that would update the requirements for developers who want to obtain a planned unit development (PUD) designation for properties where they want to build multifamily housing. If approved, the changes would, among other things, revise existing density bonuses and create new ones for developers, add a requirement that affordable housing units be included with each residential project and change the current height and setback requirements for structures. It has not yet been determined when council will take action on the proposal.
Unanimously approved the appointments of Bill Pifer to a term on the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Assessments, ending Dec. 31, 2024; Mary Orndorff to a three-year term on the Northwestern Community Services Board, ending March 27, 2026; and Jennifer Wolgamott to a four-year term on the Board of Architectural Review, ending March 27, 2027.
Unanimously recommended the appointments of Frank Myrtle and Ethan Longnecker to indefinite terms on the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
Unanimously approved the reappointment of Nick Sardelis to a five-year term as an alternate member of the Local Board of Building and Fire Codes Appeals, ending March 27, 2028.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith, council President Kim Herbstritt, council Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Emily Windle, Phillip Milstead and Les Veach.
