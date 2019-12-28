WINCHESTER — Winchester’s oldest floral shop, Smalts Florist, is closing Tuesday after 97 years in business.
The decision to shutter the store, located at 442 National Ave., was made by its 76-year-old owner Carol Frailey, who says she is ready to retire.
In a recent interview, Frailey and her 84-year-old sister Bessie Solenberger, who managed the shop from 1977 to 1989, looked back on the business started by their grandparents, Claude and Bessie Smalts, in 1922.
The Smaltses opened the shop at its current location under the name CB Smalts and Son. Solenberger said her grandfather lived in a house on the property. To help make money, Claude Smalts Sr. grew cabbage and tomato plants and sold them to people. He eventually started growing and selling flowers as well, erecting two glass greenhouses on the property. Eventually, the business evolved into being solely a floral shop.
Frailey and Solenberger’s father, Claude Smalts Jr., started working at the family business when he was about 12 years old. The month he graduated from Handley High School in 1934, the elder Smalts was disabled by a heart attack, so the younger Smalts took over the business a short time later and eventually renamed it Smalts Florist.
Smalts Jr. served as Winchester’s mayor from 1956 to 1964. Solenberger described her father as “a very personable person.” She said his mother warned him not to go into politics, fearing it could affect his business. But Solenberger said people liked her father as mayor, and his personality drew more people to the store. She also said her aunt, Violet Minor, their mother’s sister, “was such an anchor” of the store and kept everyone there busy.
In the ensuing years, the business expanded and began importing flowers to keep up with the growing demand. It also started delivering flowers to other cities and towns.
The two sisters agree that “times have changed” and that flower sales are not what they used to be.
“[There] was a time where everyone thought you had to wear a corsage when you went to church on Easter,” Solenberger said. “That doesn’t happen anymore. That’s part of our problem, I guess you could say.”
“When I was growing up, Easter was the biggest thing,” Solenberger reminisced. “We had 600 corsages, and everybody wanted them for Sunday. We would start, daddy would come in [to the store] Friday morning and he didn’t get home until Sunday morning. They worked all through the night.”
The demand for church flowers was so great, particularly on Easter, that her father sometimes solicited help from people who didn’t even know how to make corsages, she recalled.
“They didn’t have a lot of refrigeration [at the time], so they had to do them at the last minute,” Solenberger said.
When Frailey was a child, she remembers flowers being delivered throughout Winchester without a delivery charge. And prior to credit cards, her father would mail bills. She remembers her father sending her to customers’ houses to collect the money, as it was difficult to refuse a child.
She said business continued to grow until the 1990s.
Following the death of their father on Dec. 31, 2007, at age 91, ownership of the business passed down to his three daughters — Frailey, Solenberger and Effie Reid, who lives near Charlotte, N.C.For the past 12 years, the store has been operated by Frailey. She currently is assisted by her husband Chuck and employee Troy Engle.
Although Fraiailey would have liked the business to reach its 100th anniversary, she is ready to retire. “Things have just kind of changed,” she said. “We have a whole lot of competition out there that we didn’t have years ago.”
“Every grocery store now has flowers. They’ll even make you a corsage,” Solenberger noted. “We used to do a lot of funeral business. Everybody thought they ought to send flowers. Now, a lot of people say, ‘In lieu of flowers, make a donation somewhere.’”
Frailey said the shop also used to do a lot of hospital business, sending truckloads of flowers each day to patients. But hospitals don’t keep patients as long as they used to, she said, and patients are often discharged even before flowers can be delivered. “We get calls sometimes to take flowers [to the hospital] and by the time we get them there, the [patient is] gone. People just don’t send flowers like they used to.”
She added that people used to get married in churches filled with floral arrangements. Now, people are more likely to get married in a specialized venue.
Solenberger said movies from the 1930s and 1940s remind her of the days when flower arrangements were everywhere and everyone wore flowers when they went out. But the sentiment of giving flowers isn’t as common with younger generations, she observed.
“I feel today’s generation is more into technology,” Frailey said, “and their personal money is spent on their personal time and entertainment.”
Frailey’s and Solenberger’s children have all worked at the shop at some point, but they said their kids have no plans to take over the business.
“I think my daughter would like to, but it’s hard,” Frailey said. “In fact, I was the one who encouraged her to find another job because she wasn’t getting any health benefits here. It just wasn’t making any sense for her to not have health insurance. I just thought she ought to find a job where she could get those benefits, where I couldn’t give them to her.”
Frailey has “mixed emotions” about selling the business. Longtime customers tell her they are going to miss the shop and wonder where they’re going to get their flowers.
“I’ll be sad,” Solenberger said about the business closing. “It’s been a long time here ... It makes me want to cry.”
Smalts Florists has been an icon in Winchester. They will be truly missed.
