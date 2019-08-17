WINCHESTER — The city’s top chefs will prepare an array of palette-tempting delicacies to make sure the area’s less fortunate have continued access to quality medical care.
Dinner in Old Town, to be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 on Rouss Avenue along the Loudoun Street Mall, will raise money for the Sinclair Health Clinic, which provides free medical care and medications to low-income residents of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County who receive Medicaid or have no insurance.
“What better way to show community and a community’s support of local than to come together for a meal ... which will be prepared by local chefs, using foods raised by local farmers and benefiting the community’s health care needs,” said Lanita Byrne of Espresso Bar and Cafe at 165 N. Loudoun St., an organizer of the inaugural Dinner in Old Town event.
“Great food, great cause,” added Patrick Dinh of Oak Stone Craft Pizza and Bar and Patrick Evans of Dine One-One.
Sinclair Health Clinic is named in honor of Dr. Terry Sinclair, who spearheaded the Oct. 23, 1986, opening of what was then called the Free Medical Clinic and continues to serve on its board of directors. The facility, which was renamed in September of 2017, operates five days a week at 301 N. Cameron St., in the Our Health campus. Last year, the clinic served 1,613 patients.
For the past two decades, the nonprofit’s biggest annual fundraiser was Taste of the Town, which was held at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club near Front Royal and featured a diverse array of food from restaurants in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. In July, clinic officials announced the event would not be held this year.
“We are looking at refreshing it,” Katrina McClure, executive director of the Sinclair Health Clinic, said on Friday.
Diane Sinclair, wife of Terry Sinclair, said she is optimistic Taste of the Town will be back next year, but in the meantime, she is grateful that Dinner in Old Town offered to help fill this year’s funding gap.
“I think it’s very clever, and I love the community aspect of it,” she said.
The new Dinner in Old Town will provide an outdoor dining experience with delicacies from four Winchester restaurants: Roma Old Town Wood-Fired Pizzeria, Dine One-One, Oak Stone Craft Pizza and Bar, and Village Square Restaurant. It is being organized by Espresso Bar and Cafe, Winchester Book Gallery, Murphy Beverage Co., Andy Gail, Skyline Indie Film Fest and The Winchester Star.
“Great conversation will certainly be the centerpiece at the long, beautiful tables in the heart of Old Town,” said Christine Patrick of Winchester Book Gallery. “It will be truly incredible to witness how Old Town transforms into an elegant celebration of all that our community offers.”
“I’m very excited to be working with this group of chefs that I admire [who are] coming together to help a great cause for the city I live in,” said Village Square chef Dan Kalber.
“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the best of Old Town by enjoying an amazing meal by some of our area’s best chefs,” Gail added.
The menu is in the process of being finalized, Winchester Star Publisher Mike Gochenour said, “but the food is going to be amazing.”
“The Old Town chefs will offer a farm-to-table menu reflecting the diverse area farms,” Patrick said.
Charlie Murphy of Murphy Beverage Co. will offer a variety of wines to pair with the food.
“We will be featuring wines carefully curated to go with each course, not just using what’s on sale or cheapest,” Murphy said. “And to make it even better, we will use Riedel glassware, the best glassware in the world.”
“Sinclair Health Clinic is honored to be the first beneficiary of what I am sure will prove to be a very successful annual event,” said Elizabeth “Libba” Pendleton, chairwoman of Sinclair Health Clinic’s board of directors. “Proceeds from this event will help SHC in our mission to improve the health of our patients through the work of our dedicated staff and supportive community.”
“My staff and I are eager to prepare this meal for the generous supporters and for such a great local charity event,” said Benjamin Ritenour of Roma Old Town.
“We’re grateful the community is coming together to support the clinic,” McClure added.
For more information or to order tickets for Dinner in Old Town, visit dinnerinoldtown.com.
