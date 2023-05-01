WINCHESTER — Although the Winchester government does not organize the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, several city departments are involved in making sure festival activities are permitted and safe, according to a city media release.
The festival started Friday and continues through May 7.
Below is information a people may find useful during this year's festival.
City government schedule
- City offices will be closed on Friday, May 5. To make a bill payment (personal property taxes, real estate taxes and utility bills), visit the city's pay online web page, or place your payment in the available drop boxes.
- Jim Barnett Park Rec Center will be closed on May 5-6.
- Joint Judicial Center (courts) will be closed all day on May 5.
- WinTran public transit service will be closed on May 5.
- Trash and recycling collection will operate on regular schedule, except Friday’s (May 5) trash will be collected early. If your trash is usually collected on Fridays, put your trash out by 5 a.m. on May 5.
- Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center (1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road) will be open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Braddock Autopark will be closed from noon on Friday, May 5 through midnight on Saturday, May 6.
Parking in Old Town
With street closings and parking restrictions to be implemented during The Bloom, the downtown parking garages are the best alternative. The four downtown garages are one block from the parade route and the Midway. NOTE: Credit cards only being accepted for payment. No cash. Reserved parking tickets will NOT be sold.
Firefighters and Grand Feature parades
A parking fee of $15 will be collected at the gate of all four garages starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 5, and 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. NOTE: Braddock Autopark will be closed from noon on Friday, May 5 through midnight on Saturday, May 6. Once the gate is closed, vehicles will not be able to enter or exit.
Road closures
For a list of road closures during the festival, visit: https://www.winchesterva.gov/sabf-road-closures
Important phone numbers festival goers may need before or during the festival:
- For festival activities and events information - Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival organization, 540-662-3863 (M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- For questions about road closures, detour routes, and safety information - city's public safety information resource center, 540-533-1382 or 540-533-0234 (May 4-5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 6, 8 a.m.-noon)
- For lost children or towed vehicles (within city limits) - 540-662-4131 (24/7)
- For downtown parking garages, lots and metered spaces - Winchester Parking Authority, 540-722-7575 (M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Emergencies only - 911 (24/7)
