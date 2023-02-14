WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night held its first meeting in Winchester Public Schools' new Central Administrative Office in the former Douglas School.
"I am so happy and excited to be here in the Douglas School," board Chairwoman Marie Imoh said at the outset of the session. "It's been a long time coming."
The school system's administrative staff moved into the 33,221-square-foot facility at 598 N. Kent St. last month after the 96-year-old building, which began as a school for Black students prior to integration in the late 1960s, underwent a six-year, $15 million renovation and expansion. The former Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. was sold in June for $1.85 million to a private developer who is currently deciding whether to convert the 11,340-square-foot building into offices or apartments.
Even though the new Central Administrative Office is up and running, Monday's School Board meeting in the room that once served as Douglas School's auditorium was missing a lectern for board members. Since officials are still waiting for the lectern to be built and delivered, four folding tables were set up to accommodate the board as it got its first look at the school system's proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which starts on July 1.
Laura Massie, Winchester Public Schools' interim director of finance, told the board the budget process began in November with funding requests from the school system's individual departments and schools. Those requests were arranged from most to least necessary, then balanced against anticipated revenues from state and federal sources to determine how much local funding will be requested of City Council.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed state budget for FY24 includes a $2.4 million funding increase for Winchester Public Schools, which could take some of the financial burden off of council's shoulders.
Four budget items, Massie said, are required for FY24, meaning they cannot be changed as budget numbers are updated and adjusted. Those items are insurance, utilities, the Northwest Regional Education Program and a 2% salary increase for staff.
Massie said she is anticipating a 17% jump in insurance costs in the new fiscal year, which would equate to $994,212 more than the school system is paying in the current fiscal year.
"We are still waiting for the bid process to close, which will be this Friday," she said about insurance expenses for FY24.
Following the required budget items, funding requests were grouped into tiers based on priority. The most desired items in Tier 1 include a 5% cost-of-living pay increase, a 2% cost-to-compete salary increase for teachers and more money for maintenance and custodial supplies, which have risen in cost due to inflation.
Tier 2 items include additional salary increases for special education teaching assistants and higher allotments for select school programs, and Tier 3 requests include additional funding for support personnel and extra supplies for several schools.
As things currently stand, Massie said, Winchester Public Schools would ask City Council for an additional $3.8 million above the $32 million allocated to the schools for fiscal year 2023. That number could change significantly once the General Assembly votes on Youngkin's proposed state budget, which is expected to occur on Feb. 25.
The School Board will spend the next few weeks reviewing and adjusting its proposed FY24 budget before voting on it March 13 and presenting it to council on March 14.
On April 25, City Manager Dan Hoffman will formally present his draft FY24 operating budget, including the school allocation, to City Council. A public hearing and adoption of the overall city budget will occur on May 23, then the School Board will hold a work session on June 12 to make any necessary adjustments to its budget based on the city’s allocation.
The finalized FY24 budget for Winchester Public Schools is scheduled to be adopted on June 26, four days before the fiscal year begins.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board work session at the Central Administrative Office on North Kent Street were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland. Member Carmen Crawford was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.