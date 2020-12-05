WINCHESTER — Two city schools want to turn computer coding into a family activity.
On Monday evening, John Kerr and Quarles elementary schools will offer Family Code Night, with virtual coding sessions at 6 and 8 p.m.
The free event will kick off Winchester Public Schools‘s celebration of Computer Science Education Week, an annual national event designed to inspire students to learn about computers and advocate for equity in computer-science education.
According to a media release from Britt Miller, computer science integration and equity coach with Winchester Public Schools, Family Code Night is an activity that elementary-age children and their parents can enjoy at home. Everyone who registers will be provided a link to a national livestream that will show adults and children how to spend an hour doing computer coding together.
Families can then participate in a weeklong, at-home code-a-thon featuring games, skill challenges, physical activities and more.
Throughout Computer Science Education Week, which runs Dec. 7-11, elementary students and teachers will have opportunities to participate in live, virtual lessons from Code VA, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing equitable computer-science education to all of Virginia’s students.
On Thursday and Friday, John Kerr and Quarles students will also be able to visit the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum at 19 W. Cork St. courtesy of proceeds from a 2019 METRICS grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The two schools received a $4 million METRICS (Maximizing Engagement Through Regular Immersion in Computer Science) grant last year because they are Title I schools that offer a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum to more than 900 economically disadvantaged students.
Computer Science Education Week will conclude at 5 p.m. Friday with a live, virtual celebration for students and their families.
“Computer science education has become an important part of education over the past few years. The current pandemic has brought this into sharper focus,” Miller said in the release. “Virginia is one of the first states in the country to include computer science as a mandatory part of curriculum in all public schools. It is important that students are prepared to be not just tech consumers, but tech creators and tech-literate.”
To learn more about Computer Science Education Week and to register for activities being offered by John Kerr and Quarles elementary schools, visit https://rb.gy/lxlgbl.
