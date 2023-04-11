WINCHESTER — The city school system won't be taking it easy during summer break.
During its monthly work session on Monday, the Winchester School Board heard from Winchester Public Schools Director of Operations Ed Smith about improvement and renovation projects planned at various city schools when students are on summer break.
"We'll start with the big project," Smith said, referring to work planned at Frederick Douglass Elementary School. "We're going to replace the entire [HVAC] system and duct work."
Smith said no educational or enrichment programming is planned for Frederick Douglass over summer break, which begins May 29, so that makes it an ideal time to start the 14-month, $6.4 million project. When students return to the building on Aug. 10 for the 2023-24 school year, officials will have to temporarily shift some classrooms into modular units and come up with new food preparation strategies until the heating and cooling work is completed in August 2024.
"There will be some classrooms that have to move at least twice," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said.
During the HVAC project, Smith said Frederick Douglass will also be getting new LED lighting and a new sprinkler system. Those tasks are expected to be performed in phases and completed by the time the HVAC works wraps up in August 2024.
At Handley High School, a new athletic track will be installed around the football field from May 27 until Aug. 11. Smith said the $1.2 million project is required because the existing track is damaged and no longer suitable for competitive track and field events.
Additionally, the front exterior of Handley will be getting new and restored trim work. Smith said the cost to update trim added during the school's 2008 renovation is $86,865.
A portion of Daniel Morgan Middle School will be getting a new roof at a cost of $365,000. Smith said the work to be performed May 30-Aug. 4 above the building's auditorium and adjoining hallways may have an effect on summer programs planned at the school.
"Normally they have Band Camp there," Smith said. "We're looking to relocate that to another school."
Six new swings are scheduled to be added to John Kerr Elementary School's playground in August or September, Smith said, at a total cost of $17,682.
Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School is getting a completely new playground that costs $82,051.
"This installation's going to be in the fall, actually, but we'll do prep work [this summer]," Smith said.
Another thing that will happen this summer at both Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart and Daniel Morgan is an overhaul of the gymnasium floors. Smith said work at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart will cost $11,560, and at Daniel Morgan will cost $23,282.
Additional projects to be performed at Winchester schools this summer include:
- Refinishing the stage floor at Daniel Morgan.
- Replacing the furniture in the STEM lab at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart.
- Installing software, GPS units and a parent portal for the school system's transportation needs.
- Creating a historical exhibit at the former Douglas School, which now serves as the school system's Central Administrative Office.
- Making repairs and replacing items at Handley in preparation of the school's 100th anniversary celebration during the 2023-24 academic year.
"It's going to be a busy summer," Smith said.
Attending Monday's Winchester School Board work session in the Central Administrative Office at Douglas School were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Carmen Crawford and Stuart Eiland. Melissa Harris was absent.
