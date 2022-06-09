WINCHESTER — The city's Department of Social Services is hiring a specialist to oversee the disbursement of government benefits to refugees from other countries, but that doesn't mean Winchester is about to be overwhelmed by people fleeing from places like Ukraine and Afghanistan.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said creating the new full-time position for a refugee benefits program specialist was necessary to ease the overall burden on Social Services staff.
"We do have a growing benefits caseload, regardless of refugees," Hoffman said on Tuesday.
Refugee benefits are issued by the federal government, he said, and the application process differs from those for other programs administered by the local Social Services office. For that reason, the city is hoping to hire someone with prior experience processing federal benefits.
Hoffman said there is a small number of refugees currently living in Winchester, and it's possible that more will be coming in the near future, but there won't be enough demand for refugee benefits to fill the new hire's entire 40-hour week. As a result, the specialist will also be called upon to help with other duties in the Department of Social Services.
City Council approved the refugee benefits program specialist position on May 24 as part of its unanimous adoption of the $100.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which takes effect on July 1.
According to the job description posted at governmentjobs.com, the salary range for the full-time position is $36,566.40 to $46,654.40 per year.
"The state funds the position," Hoffman said. "Winchester covers a small portion [of the cost], but the vast majority is funded by the state."
Applications for the job will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 30. To learn more or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3O6y7my.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.