WINCHESTER — The city is seeking suggestions for the name of its newest park.
As part of a recently concluded project that improved South Kent Street’s sidewalks, road surface and utilities, a new community pocket park was established at the corner of East Cecil and South Kent streets. The vacant property is where Ruth’s Tea Room operated for 80 years, and where officials plan to install a historic marker to honor the restaurant and the woman who opened it in 1925, Ruth E.P. Jackson.
The Winchester Parks and Recreation Department is asking the community’s help in selecting a name for the new park. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s Projects and Programs Committee will review all name suggestions and make a recommendation at the Sept. 23 board meeting.
Name suggestions must be submitted by Sept. 11 to Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Miller at lynn.miller@winchesterva.gov. For more information, visit winchesterva.gov.
