WINCHESTER — City officials are developing a new website and need volunteers to ensure its easy to navigate.
Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said she's hoping to recruit people willing to click around the site and make sure the information they need regarding city services, resources, programs and initiatives can be found quickly and intuitively.
"They would volunteer to do a series of simple navigation exercises to help us figure out how to organize the new site in a user-friendly way," she said. "We want it to make sense to our users and not be organized how the city is organized internally."
Volunteers are needed from each of the city's four wards. Simmons said they don't have to be familiar with the city's existing website at winchesterva.gov, or any other government sites, in order to participate.
Testing will begin soon. Anyone interested in participating should sign up at bit.ly/3frPoHg.
