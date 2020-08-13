WINCHESTER — City Council recently rejected an opportunity to apply for state Smart Scale funding to build a Millwood Avenue pedestrian bridge linking two portions of Shenandoah University's campus, but that doesn't mean there aren't other projects that could use the money.
On Tuesday, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach made a last-minute amendment to his previous Smart Scale request that would funnel the funding into safety improvements along South Pleasant Valley Road.
Smart Scale funds are administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and awarded in the form of grants for specially selected roadway and pedestrian improvements that would serve a high percentage of a locality's residents. The money does not have to be paid back, and no local funding match is required.
Last month, Eisenach recommended that City Council apply for Smart Scale funding for three projects — a pedestrian bridge over Millwood Avenue and Mall Boulevard, traffic-flow improvements on South Pleasant Valley Road at Featherbed Lane and Wingate Drive, and upgrades to South Pleasant Valley Road at Jubal Early Drive and Parkview Avenue.
After council learned the pedestrian bridge would primarily serve Shenandoah University students rather than the city as a whole, it decided not to apply for a Smart Scale grant. As a result, both the bridge and the South Pleasant Valley Road projects appeared to be dead.
But Eisenach returned on Tuesday night to take another shot. He removed the pedestrian bridge from his request and now wants council to apply for $5.4 million in state funds to finance the previously introduced South Pleasant Valley Road improvements.
VDOT recently conducted a safety study of South Pleasant Valley Road between West Cork Street and Papermill Road and recommended a series of improvements to address the high number of traffic accidents along that heavily traveled stretch of roadway. Terry Short Jr., planning manager for VDOT’s Staunton District, told council on Tuesday those improvements should qualify for Smart Scale funding.
Short said VDOT considers the portion of South Pleasant Valley Road between East Jubal Early Drive and Featherbed Lane to be the 10th most hazardous section of roadway in the entire Staunton District, which includes 11 counties and more than 7,000 miles of roads.
The $5.4 million worth of South Pleasant Valley Road improvements that would be covered by the proposed Smart Scale funding include:
- Closing the center median at Wingate Drive and extending the left turn lanes for northbound Pleasant Valley at Jubal Early Drive and southbound Pleasant Valley at Shopping Center Drive.
- Adding a right turn lane for northbound Pleasant Valley at Shopping Center Drive.
- Adding a right turn lane on eastbound Featherbed Lane at Pleasant Valley.
While the changes would most likely make South Pleasant Valley Road a safer corridor, Eisenach said it would also impact access to several businesses, most notably the Starbucks coffee shop at 1690 S. Pleasant Valley Road. Additionally, the owners of the Chili's restaurant at 200 Featherbed Lane have told city officials they believe the changes would compel drivers to use their parking lot as a connection between South Pleasant Valley Road and Featherbed Lane.
"I think that we're all having some challenges with this specific plan," Councilor Kim Herbstritt said, "but I don't think we want to leave money on the table or lose an opportunity to potentially get funding to be able to do safety improvements in our community."
"I think it's worth a shot," Councilor John Willingham added.
Following a nearly hour-long discussion on Tuesday, council voted 7-2 to authorize Eisenach to apply for the Smart Scale funding prior to VDOT's submission deadline on Monday. Herbstritt and Councilor Les Veach opposed the measure.
Attending Tuesday night’s special meeting of City Council, which was held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham, Les Veach, Judy McKiernan and Bill Wiley.
