WINCHESTER — The city has had its fill of a pair of downtown properties that have been vacant and neglected for years.
On Thursday, Winchester's Planning and Economic Development Committee unanimously recommended that City Council declare the abandoned residential buildings, both on South Loudoun Street, derelict and blighted. If the designations are approved, that would clear the city to demolish the structures.
According to city documents, both properties — four adjoining townhouses at 514-520 S. Loudoun and a single-family home at 411 S. Loudoun — are owned by Wayne M. and Laura Gavis of Greenwood Road in Frederick County.
"I know if I lived next to that, I would be very concerned," committee member Kim Herbstritt said about the Loudoun Street eyesores. "Something needs to be done."
The committee reviewed a lengthy list of problems with the Gavis-owned properties, including things such as interior water damage, non-functioning water and sewer systems, electrical hazards, rotten floorboards, holes in the siding, unsanitary interiors, broken windows and more. Both buildings have become habitats for wild animals, officials said, and the yards have become severely overgrown with weeds.
The structures have become so unsafe that each has been marked with a red sign with a white 'X'. That means members of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department will not enter the buildings in the event of a fire because it would be too dangerous to do so.
According to City Code, the owner of a property that does not comply with local building regulations is given 90 days to submit a plan of action for repairing or razing a structure. If the owner fails to file a plan, he or she can be fined up to $500 per month until the situation is resolved.
Last year, an ordinance passed by City Council, coupled with legislation in the Code of Virginia, gave Winchester more teeth to hold negligent property owners responsible. Now if the owner of a blighted property fails to comply or pay fines, City Manager Dan Hoffman is authorized to take additional steps, up to and including demolishing the structure.
According to city documents, the Gavises have been repeatedly cautioned about the status of their South Loudoun Street properties, with notices dating back to at least May 2017. They have also been fined several times, but information provided by the city does not say if they paid the penalties.
If City Council agrees to declare the Loudoun Street dwellings derelict and blighted, that will give Hoffman the green light file a lawsuit against the Gavises that could put their properties into receivership. If that happens, Hoffman would then be authorized to sell or demolish the buildings, and the Gavises would be held liable for any costs incurred by the city.
Mayor David Smith, who serves on the Planning and Economic Development Committee, said he has been waiting for years for Winchester to strengthen its ordinances regarding blighted and derelict properties.
"We do have absentee landlords here that don't fix their properties up because they don't need to," Smith said, referring to the previous ordinance that gave the city very little power to adequately remedy blighted properties.
City Council is expected to decide the status of the Gavis buildings when it meets on June 8.
Attending Thursday's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members Kim Herbstritt and David Smith.
