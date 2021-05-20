WINCHESTER — Private short-term rentals advertised through online services such as Airbnb and VRBO are the hottest trend in travel, with occupancy rates sometimes rivaling those of major hotels.
The lodging alternative became so popular, so fast, that many municipalities were caught off guard and didn't have regulations in place to govern the rental of rooms and homes by property owners.
"It's something every jurisdiction deals with and will continue to deal with," City Manager Dan Hoffman said this week.
Winchester was one of the localities that found itself drafting ordinances to oversee short-term rentals well after local homeowners had already started offering their dwellings to vacationers and business travelers. Over the past two years, the city has enacted rules requiring that people who operate private rentals obtain a business license and pay lodging taxes, and stipulating the zoning districts where short-term rentals can operate by-right or with a City Council-issued conditional-use permit (CUP).
"We want to encourage economic growth and tourism, and on the other side we want to improve quality of life," Winchester Planning Commission Chairman Mark Loring said at the panel's monthly meeting on Tuesday.
In recent months, city officials have come to realize that Winchester's newly created short-term rental ordinances may be in need of further refinement, especially in terms of where and when the private rentals are allowed.
The tipping point came last month when Norval S. Peabody IV of Winchester filed for a CUP to operate a short-term rental in the 150-year-old, eight-bedroom mansion he lives in at 303 Fairmont Ave. Peabody's application marked the first time that someone asked to operate a short-term rental in the city's Low-Density Residential (LR) zoning district.
According to City Code, the LR district "is intended as a single-family residential area with low population density. The regulations for this district are designed to stabilize and protect the essential characteristics of the district, to promote and encourage a suitable environment for family life where there are children."
At Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins introduced several proposed updates to the city's short-term rental ordinances. Included among the suggested changes:
- Short-term rental properties where the owners would not be on site during guest rental periods would only be allowed in downtown Winchester's Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1) districts.
- Home shares — short-term rental properties where the owners would remain on site during guest rental periods — would be allowed by-right in downtown's B-1 and RB-1 districts, and would be allowed with the issuance of a CUP in the LR, Medium-Density Residential (MR), High-Density Residential (HR), Limited High-Density Residential (HR-1) and Residential Office (RO-1) districts.
- A homeowner who offers a property as a short-term rental or home share must live at that location for at least 185 days a year.
- A homeowner operating a licensed short-term rental or home share is limited to renting the property for a maximum of 104 nights per year.
In addition to giving Winchester more oversight of short-term rentals, Hopkins and commission members said the proposed ordinance updates would preserve the character of residential neighborhoods by focusing the bulk of private rentals in the downtown area, preventing renters from subletting properties to vacationers and business travelers, and making it less likely for people to buy single-family homes for the sole purpose of using them as a year-round short-term rental.
"I believe across-the-board prohibition is not the right answer, and on the other side of the sheet, having a free-for-all where anybody can do anything is not the answer," Loring said. "So we're in the middle where we need to regulate and provide some rules to allow the city to manage it."
The commission voted unanimously to authorize Hopkins to introduce the proposed ordinance updates as an item for formal consideration at next month's business meeting.
Immediately afterward, it took up Peabody's request to operate a short-term rental at his Fairmont Avenue home.
With the commission members having just indicated their opposition to short-term rentals in the LR district, it would seem Peabody's fate had been determined. However, his application for a CUP was submitted before city officials began discussing ordinance amendments, so it had to be considered based on existing regulations.
Peabody wants to house a maximum of nine guests at any given time. Conditions of his proposed CUP would require him to maintain the Fairmont Avenue home as his primary residence and would limit him to renting out rooms for no more than 104 days per year.
Commission members said they had no issues with how Peabody plans to operate his short-term rental, so they voted 5-2 to recommend City Council's approval of the CUP. Commissioners John Tagnesi and Paul Richardson opposed the request.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.