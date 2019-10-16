WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department is reporting an increase in residential break-ins and reminding people to safeguard their homes.
Over the past month, officers have responded to 13 homes for burglary reports, a city news release states. During the first eight months of the year, there was an average of four incidents per month.
The break-ins are occurring in various locations throughout the city.
To protect your home, police suggest:
Keeping your doors and windows locked at all times, even when you are home.
If someone is at your door, verify who it is before opening.
Do not display expensive items that are within view from the outside.
Record or register items in your home that have serial numbers.
While away from the home, make it appear that someone is home by utilizing lights inside and out.
If you have a security system, activate it at night and while away.
If your home is burglarized, contact law enforcement immediately and do not to disturb anything, the release states. This will help preserve any potential evidence that could be collected and processed by officers.
For more information on how to protect your home and property, contact Amy Stotlemyer, a crime prevention specialist assigned to the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, at 540-545-4704.
Community members can also take part in prevention efforts through local Neighborhood Watch groups. Visit the Winchester Police Department website to learn more.
