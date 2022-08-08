WINCHESTER — In a surprise announcement, Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor said on Friday he’s retiring effective Sept. 2.
“A job opportunity has come up,” the 52-year-old Taylor said, “but I can’t explain what that job opportunity is right now.”
Winchester Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden has already appointed Winchester Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy William Sales to serve as interim sheriff following Taylor’s retirement. The appointment makes Sales the first Black person to ever be Winchester’s sheriff.
“He’s a good guy, best supervisor I ever worked with,” Sales said of Taylor. “He built a team over here ... and now I get to lead it.”
Taylor is currently paid about $97,000 a year, which is roughly $10,000 more than he was earning when he started the job nearly nine years ago. As interim sheriff, Sales’ starting salary will be approximately $87,000 a year.
Taylor, a Republican, has been city sheriff since Jan. 1, 2014. He was first elected to a four-year term in November 2013 and subsequently re-elected in November 2017 and November 2021. He is leaving office with more than three years remaining in his current term.
“I don’t regret any of it,” Taylor said of his time as sheriff.
Taylor has been in law enforcement for 21 years. He joined the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in January 2001 as a reserve deputy and, a year and a half later, was hired as a full-time deputy. He was promoted to investigator three years after that and remained in that role until taking over the Winchester Sheriff’s Office in 2014.
Like Taylor, Sales’ entire law enforcement career has been based in Winchester.
Sales spent 21 years with the Winchester Police Department before joining the city Sheriff’s Office in March. The 49-year-old said his goal at the time was to quietly serve as master deputy for four years until he could retire with a total of 25 years of experience, but when Taylor quietly told him a few weeks ago that he wouldn’t be running for re-election, Sales changed his thinking on the matter.
“I’m happy to have this opportunity and I’m ready to go,” he said on Friday.
“I’ve known Sales a long time and what really impressed me was his demeanor and how he answered questions at all the different community meetings we’ve had,” Taylor said. “He was pretty much the face of the [Winchester] Police Department during the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement [in 2020]. ... He got thrown a lot of tough questions and he answered them very, very well.
“When he decided to come work here, I was happy,” Taylor said. “I was hoping he would be the one to take over.”
Sales will serve as interim sheriff until Jan. 1, 2024, at which time the winner of a special election to be held on Nov. 7, 2023, will be sworn into office. The new sheriff will complete the final two years of Taylor’s term, and a general election for a new four-year term as sheriff will be held on Nov. 4, 2025.
Sales said on Friday he already plans on running in the special election as an independent.
“My thought is, if someone is broke down on the road, I’m not going to ask them if they’re a Republican or a Democrat before I help them,” he said. “I’m helping Americans, I’m helping the city of Winchester, I’m helping regardless of what you are religious-wise or what you are political-wise. ... Everyone has a right to due process of law regardless if they’re a Democrat or a Republican.”
When Taylor was asked if he’ll miss being a political figure and campaigning for election, he was blunt.
“Oh, absolutely not,” he said. “One of the worst things about this job is the politics. Dealing with that dynamic was the worst part of these whole nine years. ... I’m gonna miss the people, not the politics.”
Taylor said he’s excited for the future but will miss being the city’s sheriff.
“I love Winchester and I love the people in it,” he said. “I’ll miss my staff most of all. ... When I told them this morning [about retiring], I looked around and all but two out of 16, I’ve hired.”
The Winchester Sheriff’s Office’s primary responsibility is to provide security at the Winchester-Frederick County Joint Judicial Center, but its deputies also perform other duties such as serving civil papers and subpoenas, transporting inmates and people experiencing mental health crises, and assisting neighboring jurisdictions when additional law enforcement is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.