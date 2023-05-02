WINCHESTER — The Winchester Sheriff's Office is being advised to tighten its belt after City Council learned the department has exceeded its budget for the current fiscal year by more than $200,000.
According to documents presented Tuesday during a joint meeting of council's Finance Committee and Public Health and Safety Committee, City Council gave the Sheriff's Office a total budget of $2,000,800 for fiscal year 2023, which ends on June 30. To date, the department has spent $1,665,679 of that amount.
With less than two months before its fiscal year 2024 budget takes effect on July 1, the Sheriff's Office still has $335,121 to cover expenses. However, interim Sheriff William Sales is projecting he'll exceed that amount by $204,792, which prompted him to seek an emergency appropriation from the city to keep his department running through June 30.
"You all have to be good stewards of money from the taxpayers," Public Health and Safety Committee member Kim Herbstritt said before the Finance Committee unanimously recommended that council issue the nearly $205,000 appropriation.
Sales inherited his department's FY23 budget from his predecessor, Les Taylor, who retired on Sept. 2. A few months ago, when Sales started preparing a budget request for FY24, he and Sheriff's Office Maj. Bradley Davidson discovered that tens of thousands of dollars that could have been reimbursed by the state were never requested by Taylor.
"I'm not trying to throw somebody under the bus," said Sales, who never referenced Taylor by name during his hour-long meeting with the committees, but noted he has only been sheriff for about eight months.
The missed reimbursements represent money that could have been refunded to the Winchester Sheriff's Office through a state crisis intervention program operated in conjunction with the Front Royal-based Northwestern Community Services Board. The program reimburses the expenses incurred by law enforcement agencies when they transport at-risk individuals with temporary detention orders (TDOs) to mental health facilities.
The total amount of money that could have been reimbursed since 2019 has not yet been determined, but in 2021 alone, it would have totaled $31,000.
Sales said he can still request state reimbursements from the beginning of this year, which so far have totaled $7,104, but any money spent on TDO transports from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022, is gone and cannot be recovered.
"We're looking at a more than $50,000 loss," Finance Committee Chairman David Smith said. "That's a lot of money. That's a full-time employee plus some for a part-timer."
Even without the missed reimbursements, the Sheriff's Office has exceeded its allowable FY23 spending in numerous categories including part-time employees, overtime, travel and supplies. Sales said there are numerous reasons for that, including the fact that all 17 of his department's emergency vehicles are used by employees to drive back and forth to work and the FY23 budget for part-timers was cut by $20,000 compared to fiscal year 2022.
To reduce travel costs, Sales said he will rework his department's policy for take-home vehicles so fewer will be used for commuting by deputies. Additionally, he plans on selling three of the 17 Sheriff's Office vehicles in the near future.
Sales and Davidson also mentioned an after-hours team-building initiative called Saturday Shoot that Taylor introduced several years ago. Once a year, Sheriff's Office personnel were invited to let off steam by "shooting for hours and hours," Sales said, using ammunition and weapons purchased by the department. Due to the initiative's cost and the fact that it is not considered an official training program. Sales said he has canceled this year's Saturday Shoot.
Speaking of ammunition, expenditures for bullets also went up in FY23 due to a supply problem. Davidson said Taylor ordered $18,053 worth of ammunition in 2021 that did not arrive as scheduled. The following year, while still waiting for his shipment from '21, he ordered another $12,072 in bullets. Both shipments arrived with payment due at around the same time in 2022.
Davidson said his department is now searching for a more affordable and reliable ammunition supplier to avoid having the same costly situation repeat itself in the future.
"We're not ordering any more ammo this year at all," Sales added.
Public Health and Safety Committee Chairwoman Kathy Tagnesi suggested the Winchester Sheriff's Office may be able to save additional money by asking the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to share security duties at the Joint Judicial Center in downtown Winchester. Currently, the city sheriff provides security to all Winchester and Frederick County courtrooms in the Joint Judicial Center with the exception of Courtroom 3A, where Frederick County Circuit Court cases are heard. That courtroom is staffed by county deputies.
Sales is expected to return to the Public Health and Safety Committee in two months to let them know if the county is willing to provide additional courthouse personnel in the near future.
Finance Committee member Richard Bell advised Sales to alert City Council as soon as possible whenever red flags pop up in the Sheriff's Office budget.
"Moving forward, I hope there's better communication between his office and ours," Finance Committee member Corey Sullivan added.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's joint meeting in Rouss City Hall were Public Health and Safety Committee Chairwoman Kathy Tagnesi and members Kim Herbstritt and John Hill, and Finance Committee Chairman David Smith and members Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.