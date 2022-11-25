WINCHESTER — The streets of downtown Winchester haven't been filled with holiday revelers, festive floats and school bands playing Christmas songs since Dec. 2, 2019, but that all changes Monday night.
The city's once-annual Holiday Parade returns at 7 p.m. Monday following a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Once the final float featuring Santa Claus completes the parade route, attendees are invited to the Loudoun Street Mall for the lighting of Winchester's Christmas tree in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum.
For the past two winters, holiday revelers have had limited Christmas parade options. Winchester and Berryville canceled their events in 2020 and '21 due to the pandemic. Middletown put a halt to its holiday parade in 2020 but brought it back last year.
This year, all three local Christmas parades are back in action. Following Winchester's celebration tonight, Berryville's parade returns at noon Dec. 3 and Middletown's procession steps off at 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
Winchester's Holiday Parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Cameron and East Piccadilly streets, then proceed west to North Braddock Street, south to West Cork Street and east to its stopping point at the intersection of North Cameron and East Cork streets. For a map of the route, visit https://bit.ly/3VuhVzc.
If you live in or travel through downtown Winchester, be aware of the following street closings that will be in effect from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday:
- Braddock Street from West Fairfax Lane to West Clifford Street.
- South Loudoun Street from Cork Street to Clifford Street.
- North Loudoun Street from Piccadilly Street to Fairfax Lane.
- Cameron Street from East Fairfax Lane to East Monmouth Street.
- Piccadilly Street from North Kent Street to North Washington Street.
- Boscawen Street from North Washington Street to North Kent Street.
- Cork Street from South Washington Street to South Kent Street.
- Wolfe Street from North Washington Street to Indian Alley.
- Indian Alley from West Clifford Street to West Fairfax Lane.
- Amherst Street from North Washington Street to North Braddock Street.
- Billings Alley from North Cameron Street to North Kent Street.
- Parrish Lane from West Boscawen Street to Amherst Street.
Parking for Winchester's Holiday Parade will be available starting at 4:30 p.m. for a flat rate of $5 in any of the four downtown autoparks: George Washington, Court Square, Braddock and Loudoun. Anyone using the Braddock Street Autopark will not be able to exit the facility until the parade is over, but there are no such restrictions at the other three garages.
For more information about tonight's Winchester Holiday Parade and other seasonal celebrations planned by the city's Parks and Recreation Department, visit winchesterva.gov/parks/specialevents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.