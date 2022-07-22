WINCHESTER — City officials have finalized an agreement to buy and replace the South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company station at 17 W. Monmouth St.
According to the terms of the deal expected to be ratified by City Council on Aug. 9, Winchester will pay $1.7 million for the 64-year-old fire hall and the 0.8-acre parcel of land on which it stands. The agreement stipulates the money must be used by the company's volunteers to pay off all of South End's debts — approximately $800,000 in total — within 60 days.
Beginning July 1, 2023, the city will give $20,000 a year for a 10-year period to the volunteer firefighters and paramedics that currently own the property. The money is intended to help the organization recruit and retain employees, buy new gear and cover operational expenses.
South End's existing firefighting gear and vehicles will continue to be owned by the volunteers that purchased the items.
If council adopts the sales agreement early next month, City Manager Dan Hoffman said the deal would close no later than Oct. 31. After that, City Council would be asked to appropriate money to build a new fire and rescue station that would carry the South End Fire and Rescue Company's branding and colors as long as the volunteer organization remains a viable entity.
No construction estimates have been calculated, and the only deadline within the agreement regarding the new fire hall's construction states it must be done "within a reasonable time."
Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel told City Council's Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday the agreement provides "a long-term, sustainable plan" for the continued operation of the South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
In February, Hoffman and the president of the company's volunteer organization, James Blocker, said the aging fire hall on West Monmouth Street has become increasingly expensive to maintain.
"We've needed to replace our station for years," Blocker said at the time, but with nearly a million dollars of outstanding debt, the volunteer organization couldn't do it.
The city stepped in and offered to partner with the volunteers by constructing a new fire station that would be owned and maintained by Winchester and staffed by a combination of career and volunteer personnel. It would become the only fire station owned by the city government.
"Most departments in Northern Virginia have already moved to this model," Blocker said in February.
Henschel said on Wednesday the volunteer organization will continue to operate at South End even after Winchester buys the fire station.
"We want to continue that relationship ... and try to get them to generate more interest in bringing some operational volunteers in, which would help offset some of our [Winchester Fire and Rescue Department] staffing needs in the future," he said. "That's the component they will be responsible for."
The obligations of both the volunteers and the city are detailed in a memorandum of agreement that, as of Wednesday, was still waiting to be signed and returned by the volunteer organization. Henschel told the Public Health and Safety Committee he did not foresee any barriers to the volunteers ratifying the agreement.
"I think it's a great thing," committee and City Council member Les Veach said.
"As we continue to grow, I think it's important for the city to have fire and rescue at high standards," added committee Chairwoman and City Councilor Kim Herbstritt.
The Public Health and Safety Committee, which also includes City Council member Evan Clark, voted unanimously to forward the proposed purchase agreement to the full council with a recommendation of approval. Council is expected to vote on the matter at its Aug. 9 business meeting.
