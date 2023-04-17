WINCHESTER — When you've been doing something for decades, ceremonial traditions become set in stone.
So it was Monday with Winchester Public Schools' annual March to Handley's Tomb, an annual observation where students place flowers at the Mount Hebron Cemetery resting place for Judge John Handley, whose $250,000 financial gift to the city in 1895 — the modern-day equivalent of $8,983,214 — built Handley Library in 1913, Handley High School in 1923 and the Douglas School for African American students in 1927.
Midway through Monday morning's ceremony, which was attended by student and staff representatives from every grade in all seven city schools, WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum introduced keynote speaker Kent Dickey, a deputy superintendent with the Virginia Department of Education.
"He drove all the way from Richmond to see this event today and to see what we're commemorating," Van Heukelum said.
That was actually a bit of a fib to throw a certain someone in the crowd off guard. While Dickey may have indeed wanted to witness the annual March to Handley's Tomb, he had another reason for coming to Winchester and that was to shake up the ceremony.
Dickey said he was there to surprise "a very special educator in Winchester Public Schools. In fact, that very special educator teaches at John Handley High School."
As Dickey began discussing the skills and accomplishments of the mystery educator, some people in the crowd figured out what was happening and began smiling and pointing at Jeff Keller, who in December was named the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Winchester Public Schools.
Winning that honor made Keller a semifinalist for the state Department of Education's 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year award, which will be presented this autumn to an instructor selected as the top teacher in the region where they work. There are eight regions in the state and Winchester is in Region 4, which includes every city and county from the top of Virginia down to Orange County.
"It's my absolute pleasure to announce Mr. Jeffrey Keller is the Region 4 Teacher of the Year," Dickey said as about 300 people in attendance burst into applause.
Keller, who is the first Winchester Public Schools teacher to win the regional award, seemed a bit embarrassed as he walked onto the speakers' platform to accept a certificate from Dickey. Someone in the crowd shouted, "Why are you so red, Mr. Keller?"
"Like Judge John Handley, Mr. Keller values education for all," Keller's boss, Handley High School Principal Susan Braithwaite, said while congratulating the history teacher. "Mr. Keller knows the value of education for his students and is passionate about teaching."
Keller did not give an acceptance speech but said after the ceremony that he was surprised, honored and humbled.
"Region 4's a pretty tough division," he said. "Off to the next round."
After announcing that Keller had become the first Winchester Public Schools teacher to win the state Department of Education's annual Region IV Teacher of the Year award, attention returned to the man of the hour.
"John Handley knew the value of an education and was passionate about giving opportunities to all students," Braithwaite said. "Throughout his life, he frequently helped students pay for school and college."
"It makes me proud to consider the love that Judge Handley had for Winchester, its residents and its schools," added city School Board Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales.
Handley was born in Ireland in 1835 and came to America in 1850. He studied law at Columbia University and eventually became a judge in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Despite serving three months in the Union Army during the Civil War, his admiration of the South's top military commanders, Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, led many people in Pennsylvania to suspect he was a Confederate spy. As a result, Handley's social life in Scranton was difficult.
He found respite in Winchester, a community he discovered after a friend, James Jifkins, purchased a 436-acre farm in Frederick County in December 1869. Handley was a frequent visitor to the farm, and he bought 1,375 acres in Frederick County in 1873, but he never made the Winchester area his home.
After Handley died on Feb. 15, 1895, the $250,000 he bequeathed to Winchester was managed and allowed to grow by the Handley Board of Trustees, which continues to oversee the judge's trust today.
"What a tremendous gift that was given to this community and to the city," Van Heukelum said on Monday. "While that gift represents a financial donation, in many respects it's way bigger than that because it symbolizes a commitment to giving back to the community, giving back to people including those who are less fortunate than maybe you might be."
Dickey said he was pleased to participate in this year's ceremony at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
"In 30-some years, this is the most unique school event I've ever attended," he said. "It's absolutely lovely and the community here is just terrific."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.