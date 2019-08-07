WINCHESTER — A few hours before hosting the fourth and final public input session for Winchester’s upcoming revision to its Comprehensive Plan, Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the city’s Planning Commission that suggestions received so far have been invaluable.
“I’ll declare them a success already,” Youmans said about the input sessions, “though the number of citizens coming out was lower than anticipated.”
The small turnouts at the first three input sessions — Frederick Douglass Elementary School on July 25, Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School on July 29 and John Kerr Elementary School on July 31 — were not necessarily indicative of citizen indifference, but could have resulted from an online survey that allowed people to share their thoughts about the Comprehensive Plan from the comfort of home.
Youmans said the survey, “Shape Winchester,” will be accessible until Saturday for people who still want to weigh in on the type of city they hope to live and work in. As of Tuesday evening, 657 participants had filled out the questionnaire.
The Comprehensive Plan outlines Winchester’s development, infrastructure and residential goals, and is routinely updated every few years to address current trends and desires. It takes into account a variety of economic, environmental and social factors to ensure the city remains a sustainable, vibrant community.
Winchester Planning Commission member David Ray sat in on a few of the public input sessions.
“I was impressed with some of the ideas the public presented,” he said.
For example, someone suggested building housing near the Apple Blossom Mall for seniors and students. Ray said the residents could benefit by having the shopping center within walking distance, and the mall could benefit from a boost in business.
“A lot of seniors drive to the mall to walk,” Youmans said. “Why not let them walk from nearby housing?”
Now that the public input sessions are over, Youmans said citizen comments and survey responses will be compiled so the city can get a better idea of what residents want. After that, work on the Comprehensive Plan will take place through October, and a public hearing to solicit feedback and further suggestions will be held in October or November.
Planning Commission member Leesa Mayfield said it’s important for the public to stay engaged with the process until the updated Comprehensive Plan is adopted by City Council in April.
“This is the framework for the future,” she said.
Attending Tuesday’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring and members Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Katt Eaton. Commission Vice Chairman John Tagnesi was absent.
