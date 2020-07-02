WINCHESTER — The city announced Wednesday that it will be awarding grants to eligible, locally owned micro-sized businesses, large-sized businesses, and 501©3 non-profit organizations that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. July 15.
Non-profit organizations with 501©3 designation and micro-sized businesses with less than 49 W-2 employees and less than $2.5 million in gross receipts may receive a maximum grant award of up to $5,000. Large-sized businesses that have more than 49 W-2 employees may receive a maximum grant award of up to $10,000. Qualifying businesses and organizations can use the grant funds for expenditures including payments of rent, mortgage, payroll, utilities, and other operational business expenditures deemed applicable under the CARES Act program relating to COVID-19.
Qualification Criteria:
Must be located within the corporate limits of the city of Winchester
Must be able to demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic either by an interruption of business operations, or COVID-19 related expenditures
Businesses should be located within a commercially zoned address
Provide documentation for the proposed use of grant funds
Business applicants must be for-profit, independently owned (non-national chain and/or nationally recognized franchise)
Business applicants must possess a valid Winchester business license
Applicants cannot have previously received a Disaster Relief Loan from the Winchester EDA on, or after April 1, 2020
All applicants must be up to date on local tax payments
Businesses must have been open and operational from at least Jan. 1, 2020, to qualify
Applications can be submitted via email or mail. For more information about how to apply, visit www.winchesterva.gov/cares-act-emergency-grants.
