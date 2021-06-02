WINCHESTER — City officials are preparing a wish list of road improvements they hope the state and federal governments will help fund.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach presented the list of eight transportation projects Tuesday to City Council’s Finance Committee, asking its input on whether he should apply for funding assistance or if he should suggest other road improvements that may be more urgent in nature.
Mayor and committee Chairman David Smith said Eisenach’s suggestions were right on point.
“You should move forward,” Smith said.
“We need them all tomorrow,” committee member Judy McKiernan added.
Eisenach said the state and federal funding assistance, if approved, most likely would not be released until 2025 or ‘26. However, pre-applications for the Virginia Department of Transportation‘s Revenue Sharing Program and the Federal Highway Administration‘s Transportation Alternative Program are due by July 1, and final applications must be submitted by Oct. 1.
Eisenach plans to apply for a total of $10 million in Revenue Sharing Funds — the maximum amount allowed by the state — for the following projects:
Continued work to improve drainage and alleviate flooding on North Cameron Street ($3,800,000)
Millwood Avenue traffic improvements, including the removal of the traffic signal at Mall Boulevard and the conversion of that intersection into right-in, right-out lanes ($1,067,000)
Adding sidewalks, bicycle lanes and drainage improvements to Middle Road ($1,619,000)
Traffic-flow improvements at the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road ($814,000)
Adding right turn lanes to South Pleasant Valley Road at its intersection with Cork Street ($306,000)
Widening the Green Circle Trail at Jubal Early Drive ($623,000)
Removing the concrete median and adding turn lanes and traffic-safety improvements in the 1800 block of South Pleasant Valley Road ($771,000)
Adding sidewalks, bicycle lanes and drainage improvements to the length of Papermill Road ($1,000,000)
Eisenach also plans to apply for an additional $400,000 in federal Transportation Alternative Program funds for the Green Circle Trail project.
The Transportation Alternative Program funds up to 80% of a project’s cost, leaving a locality responsible for the remaining 20%. That means Winchester would have to match the $400,000 federal contribution with $80,000 of its own money.
Revenue Sharing Program funds require a 50/50 cost share with a locality. In order to receive the full $10 million from the state, Winchester would have to commit to spending $10 million in local dollars.
Eisenach said six of the eight projects on his list — North Cameron Street, Millwood Avenue, Middle Road, Jubal Early Drive, South Pleasant Valley Road at Cork Street and the Green Circle Trail — have already received $8,771,000 in Revenue Sharing Program funds.
Also, work has already begun on the North Cameron Street drainage improvements, so he is optimistic the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will approve and provide the additional $3.8 million in funding within a year or two rather than making the city wait four or five years.
“We are trying to work with VDOT to advance the funds, because we don’t want to have to wait that long,” he said.
With the committee’s blessing, Eisenach said he will file the state and federal pre-applications, then meet with the full City Council in August to see if members want him to file the formal funding applications by the Oct. 1 deadline.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and member Judy McKiernan. Member Richard Bell was absent.
(2) comments
Why can't you save a lot of money just by making a left hand turn lane only at he corner of Kent and Pleasant Valley like you did on Papermill Rd at railroad light? Maybe because the cost would be too little? The people that want to go straight can get over in that lane, as they should, after they go through light and not hold others up.
The City wish list should have priorities. We do not need Green Circle done now, barely used anyway. Do not need bicycle lane improved, not use much by any one.Side walks are not a priority since they have been in repair for years and nothing done. Why is it when you receive these monies they are always diverted
to some other project? Have a lot of money in reserve to use for something that no
one wants but you to waste on.
