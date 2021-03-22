WINCHESTER — The city's annual hydrant-flushing program is scheduled to begin March 29 and continue through October.
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, the Utilities Division of the Winchester Public Works Department will test and activate all 1,200 fire hydrants throughout the city as part of an annual maintenance program. The process of periodically flushing water through the fire hydrants is necessary to maintain a reliable system and makes sure the hydrants are fully operational in the event of a fire.
City residents and businesses may notice some temporary water discoloration, but there will be no disruptions in service. The discoloration is due to silt and minerals that build up in the water mains and does not make the water unsafe to use. To clear the discolored water, run all the faucets in a home or business for one to two minutes.
To ask questions or share concerns about the city's annual hydrant-flushing program, call the Utilities Division at 540-667-1815. Additional information is available at the city's website, winchesterva.gov.
