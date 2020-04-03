WINCHESTER — The city’s biennial reassessment of property values is underway.
Pearson’s Appraisal Service Inc. of North Chesterfield has been contracted by Winchester to perform the 2021 general real estate reassessment, which includes inspecting and reviewing all properties within city limits. Pearson’s staff will be traveling in clearly marked vehicles and have identification.
Any property owner who has information to share with Pearson’s regarding the assessment of their property, or wants to have an interior inspection performed, should call the city’s real estate administrator at 540-667-2048.
Notices of the 2021 real estate values will be mailed to property owners by Dec. 31. Winchester’s real estate tax rate is 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s value, so a person whose home is worth $200,000 would pay $1,860 in real estate taxes next year.
For more information, visit winchesterva.gov.
