WINCHESTER — City Council has decided to ask the public what it wants to do with Boscawen Street.
For two years, local government officials have been discussing the possibility of closing a two-block portion of Boscawen between Indian Alley and North Cameron Street and incorporating it into the Loudoun Street Mall. This would eliminate vehicles crossing the pedestrian mall.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach has said the primary impetus for the proposed closure is pedestrian safety, particularly in light of vehicular attacks in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, and Toronto on April 23, 2018, that killed 11 people and injured 35.
“We should never put a cost on people’s lives,” Mayor David Smith said at Tuesday night’s City Council work session.
Other reasons for the possible closure include the high number of vehicles that turn the wrong way from Cameron Street onto the one-way Boscawen Street, plus a desire from restaurants on the two-block stretch of Boscawen to offer outdoor seating.
But Councilor Les Veach said, “I see a huge negative impact.”
Closing that portion of Boscawen would require stores and restaurants to schedule all deliveries during the morning before customers arrive, cut off access to a private parking lot at 9 E. Boscawen St., and block one of Winchester’s primary east-west corridors.
Eisenach told council on Tuesday that a four-day traffic count at the point where Boscawen crosses the pedestrian mall reported 1,927 vehicles on Friday, 1,463 on Saturday, 1,417 on Sunday and 1,481 on Monday. If that portion of Boscawen is closed, eastbound traffic would have to drive around the mall via Braddock Street or Indian Alley.
Two weeks ago, council asked Eisenach to present options for improving pedestrian safety on the Loudoun Street Mall that don’t necessarily require the two-block closure.
On Tuesday, Eisenach suggested keeping Boscawen open for the half-block section between North Cameron and the parking lot behind Rouss City Hall, and installing retractable barriers to block vehicle access on Boscawen between Indian Alley and Cameron Street.
The barriers, known as bollards, would be similar to the columns on the north and south ends of the Loudoun Street Mall, Eisenach said.
“I think we should absolutely get public input, no matter how we decide to proceed or not proceed,” Councilor John Willingham said.
Willingham and Councilor Bill Wiley also suggested removing the decorative brick columns on the Loudoun Street Mall at its intersection with Boscawen Street that make it difficult for drivers to see pedestrians.
Councilors Corey Sullivan and Kim Herbstritt said Eisenach should be open to additional ideas that could be presented by citizens and business owners.
No date for the input session has been scheduled, but Herbstritt said city officials should make a concerted effort to solicit as many opinions as possible from the community.
“We might engage people who are downtown, rather than having something on a Tuesday night in City Hall,” she said.
If council gets to the point of voting on whether to close the two-block section of Boscawen, City Manager Eden Freeman said she will seek legal advice to determine the best way to move forward.
“We’re certainly a long way from making a decision on closing Boscawen,” Eisenach said.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Bill Wiley and Judy McKiernan.
(5) comments
I’d imagine these are the same type of discussions that surrounded closing Loudoun St when we built the walking mall. Seems like that turned out to be a pretty good idea; particularly once it became a destination to dine, and to dine outside. There are vacancies on Boscawen that are likely vacant due to lack of parking, and would likely be occupied with the promise of pedestrian traffic. As for the traffic count, there was no mention of how those numbers compare to the overall traffic downtown or even on other parallel thoroughfares in that area. And for those who dislike bollards. Be forewarned, they are necessary to protect us in the world in which we live. Embrace the idea and thank the City for caring about its citizens and making the mall a more attractive place to shop, walk, gather and be neighbors.
No need to close it, just leave it.
Close it.
I think it would be a good idea before someone gets hit by a car.
Please, just leave it as it is. We don't need it to be closed off and be a detriment to the delivery of merchant's goods.
