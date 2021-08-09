WINCHESTER — Test results are expected back later this week on water possibly contaminated with a neurotoxin connected to harmful algae blooms in the North Fork Shenandoah River that provides Winchester’s drinking water.
Responding to a recommendation by the Virginia Department of Health, city workers took water samples on Thursday and Friday for anatoxin-a, according to Perry Eisenach, Winchester public services director. He said on Sunday it couldn’t be determined if the samples contained anatoxin-a, so they will be sent today to Eurofins, an international laboratory testing company.
Until the test results are back, the city has increased the use of the of permanganate, a chemical type of salt, in treatment of the water. Eisenach said it’s being done as an “extra precaution.” Water is tested daily, but testing for anatoxin-a is new and in response to the high level of algae in the river.
Because it’s a toxin, not a bacteria, boiling water wouldn’t make it safe from anatoxin-a, also known as ATX. If 10 straight days of testing for ATX showed there were levels of 0.4 micrograms per liter or more, the city would issue a drinking water ban. However, Eisenach said that’s extremely unlikely and emphasized the water is believed to be safe.
“We want people to know that this could be a possibility, but we don’t expect it to be,” he said. “Right now, the water is completely safe and people can drink it just like normal without worrying about it.”
Little is known about the effects of ATX on humans. The only reported death connected to it was a 17-year-old boy who died two days after swimming in a golf course pond with an algae bloom in it, according to a 2019 World Health Organization draft report on water drinking quality guidelines. However, the study said there have been many reports in the U.S., Canada and Europe of dogs, livestock and waterfowl dying after drinking ATX-contaminated water. Mice infected with high levels of it in a 1991 study experienced muscular twitching, fatigue and paralysis before dying.
“The only conclusion about the toxicity of ATX that is able to be stated with any confidence is that it is a potent and fast-acting neurotoxin that chronically activates nicotinic cholinergic receptors (parts of the the nervous system) leading to an over-stimulation of muscles resulting in muscle fatigue and paralysis,” the draft report said. “When this occurs in all respiratory muscles, death ensues.”
A 2015 report on the effects of anatoxin-a by the federal Environmental Protection Agency said there is limited information on ATX in treated drinking water and concentrations of it are “rare and vary widely depending on the water body sampled and the analytical method used.” The report called for more testing of ATX.
The local testing comes on the heels of a report on water quality in the Shenandoah Valley, released on Thursday by the Washington D.C.-based Environmental Integrity Project. The report isn’t about drinking water quality, but EIP spokesman Tom Pelton said drinking water quality is affected by harmful algae blooms. They come from nitrogen and phosphorus largely due to excessive use of fertilizer by farmers causing runoff in waterways.
“Toxic algal blooms and all kinds of algae blooms which have been causing all kinds of problems in the Shenandoah River would be reduced significantly if the state of Virginia regulated farm manure application much more aggressively,” he said. “The state needs to do more to make sure farmers follow nutrient-management plans to make sure they are not over applying manure up close to rivers and up close to streams.”
(1) comment
"Believed to be safe."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.