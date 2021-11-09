WINCHESTER — City officials are midway through a two-year, $11.2 million project to improve the condition and functionality of City Yards at 301 E. Cork St.
City Yards is operational headquarters for Winchester’s Public Services Department. It’s where the city keeps and maintains its service vehicles and equipment for street paving, pothole and sidewalk repairs, snow plowing and trash and recycling collections. It’s also where Winchester Public Schools parks and services its school buses. There’s even a shop on site that makes new or replacement street signs.
During a tour of City Yards on Monday morning, Public Works Division Manager Justin Hall said Public Services employees are currently based at existing City Yards facilities or at a city-owned facility on Woodstock Lane in Frederick County. When the City Yards improvements are completed, the majority of employees whose departments fall under the Public Services banner — engineering, maintenance, sanitation, transportation, utilities and so on — will have new offices and work areas at the Cork Street complex.
“We’re all going to be together working out of one facility,” Hall said.
While nearly every existing building at City Yards is involved in the improvement project — old storage buildings and garage bays are being replaced with new ones to protect the nearly $9 million worth of vehicles, equipment and other city-owned property housed there — the centerpiece is a new 20,784-square-foot administration building that should be completed within four months.
“We’ll have about 70 employees working out of this building,” Hall said.
Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said the city has a plan for methodically moving everyone from their current locations to the new administration building. The first ones to move will be those in City Yards’s existing administration building, which is a former vehicle garage that will be demolished once the new building is finished.
On Monday, as MacKnight and Hall were running through a punch list of work that general contractor Lantz Construction of Winchester still needs to complete in the new administration building, Public Services workers were already installing new office furniture and appliances.
Hall and MacKnight showed off the new three-level administration building, starting with a large training room on the ground floor.
“During snow shifts, there are times when we will have 60 [workers] all in here at one time,” Hall said. “The way it is now [in the current administration building], we have no space for 60 people so they’re in different spots throughout City Yards.”
The training room, located next to a kitchen for staff, can also double as meeting space for government agencies, community organizations and public information sessions.
“It’s a little smaller than the social hall in [the War Memorial Building in] Jim Barnett Park,” MacKnight said. “And we can actually break it into three different rooms ... so if we have two or three departments with different trainings going on, we can segregate the rooms.”
A similar meeting room is on the second floor, along with offices for Public Services department heads.
Also on the second floor is a room that will become Winchester’s new Emergency Operations Center, which is activated during weather emergencies, major public events and other situations that require a central command post to oversee every city department that is called in to manage a scenario. The current EOC is on the third floor of the Timbrook Public Safety Center at 231 E. Piccadilly St., in a room that doubles as meeting space for Winchester’s Police and Fire and Rescue departments.
MacKnight said Scott Kensinger, the city’s emergency management coordinator, will be moving into an office adjacent to the new EOC in the City Yards administration building.
Down in the basement, the men and women who keep Winchester clean and maintained will have a half-dozen meeting areas and locker rooms specifically designated for each of their divisions — maintenance, utilities, sanitation, etc. It’s where they can get dressed for work each morning and shower at the end of each day. There’s even a washer and dryer so they can keep their uniforms clean.
“They’re out there sweating, getting wet and dirty,” MacKnight said.
“Sanitation guys, sometimes they’ll get splashed with trash juice,” Hall added.
MacKnight said it’s nice to see the City Yards improvements progressing, especially since the project that was approved by City Council in early 2018 was late getting started due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once we were able to regroup, they put a full head of steam into it,” he said. “The project has been going great and Lantz Construction has been great to work with.”
Barring further delays, the project is expected to be finished sometime next autumn.
“One minute you’re a little behind, one minute you’re a little ahead, but I think we’re right on schedule,” MacKnight said.
